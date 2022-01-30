“Delhi boys as captains are lucky charm” - Sarandeep Singh hoping for big knock from Yash Dhull in U19 World Cup 2022 semi-final 

Former selector Sarandeep Singh feels that Delhi boys as captains are a lucky charm for India, especially in the U19 World Cup. He is hopeful of Yash Dhull carrying on the legacy and coming up with a big knock in the semi-final against Australia.

The Indian team booked their place in the semis of the U19 World Cup 2022 by defeating Bangladesh in the quarter-final by five wickets on Saturday. They will now take on the Aussies in the semi-final 2 on Wednesday, February 2.

Reacting to the win, Singh pointed to the strong Delhi connection in India’s previous U19 World Cup triumphs. He told ANI:

“Delhi boys as captains are lucky charm for India. What Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand did as Under 19 captains. They contributed a lot. Unmukt Chand scored a century in the final. I hope Yash comes and plays a bigger knock in the semifinal. The legacy which is there should carry on and play better cricket against Australians because they are playing well and cricket has now also changed and be focused.”

Kohli led India to victory in the U19 World Cup back in 2008 while Chand was the captain when India captured the trophy in 2012. The latter led from the front, striking a century in the final against Australia.

ICC @ICC



The 2008 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in Malaysia birthed some of the greatest stars of the current generation 🤩



Enjoy the first edition of Top of the Class as we countdown to this year's Kohli. Smith. Wasim. Darren Bravo. Jadeja. HazlewoodThe 2008 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in Malaysia birthed some of the greatest stars of the current generation 🤩Enjoy the first edition of Top of the Class as we countdown to this year's #U19CWC Kohli. Smith. Wasim. Darren Bravo. Jadeja. Hazlewood 💫The 2008 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in Malaysia birthed some of the greatest stars of the current generation 🤩Enjoy the first edition of Top of the Class as we countdown to this year's #U19CWC 📺 https://t.co/dOsUs7e7yN

“They are very hungry and they want to win” - Sarandeep Singh on India’s performance in U19 World Cup 2022

India have been undefeated in the U19 World Cup 2022 so far. Despite losing some of their key players to COVID-19 during the group stage, they continued to impress. Analyzing the team’s performance, Singh said:

“Too good of a performance from Under 19 players and the way they are batting and the way they are bowling. Looking at their aggression, it shows that they are very hungry and they want to win the World Cup and their performance is showing. Everyone is doing their job. Their batsmen are scoring runs. The fast bowlers with their bowling are getting wickets.”

ICC @ICC



In 2012, Unmukt Chand's brilliant lit up the Final and helped India chase Australia's total with two overs spare.



Who are the next Future Stars? Find out at the U19 Cricket World Cup! Re-live the glory with @MRFWorldwide as we look back on some memorable #U19CWC finals.In 2012, Unmukt Chand's brilliantlit up the Final and helped India chase Australia's total with two overs spare.Who are the next Future Stars? Find out at the U19 Cricket World Cup! Re-live the glory with @MRFWorldwide as we look back on some memorable #U19CWC finals.In 2012, Unmukt Chand's brilliant 💯 lit up the Final and helped India chase Australia's total with two overs spare.Who are the next Future Stars? Find out at the U19 Cricket World Cup! ⭐ https://t.co/4WuXOckDvC

Also Read Article Continues below

Ravi Kumar claimed 3 for 14 while Vicky Ostwal picked up 2 for 25 as India bundled out Bangladesh to 111 in the quarter-final on Saturday. In the chase, Angkrish Raghuvanshi top scored with 44 for India while Dhull and Rasheed contributed 20* and 26 respectively.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava