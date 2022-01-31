Nishant Sindhu recovers from COVID-19; entire Indian squad available for U19 World Cup 2022 semi-final against Australia

Indian all-rounder Nishant Sindhu has recovered from COVID-19 and will be available for selection for the U19 World Cup 2022 semi-final against Australia on Wednesday. The 17-year-old had missed the quarter-final against Bangladesh after testing positive.

Sindhu was the stand-in captain for the group games against Ireland and Uganda after skipper Yash Dhull and four others were forced into isolation after returning positive test results.

Dhull, Shaik Rasheed, Manav Parakh, Siddarth Yadav and Aaradhya Yadav all tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of the quarter-final against Bangladesh, making them eligible for selection. Now, with Sindhu also having recovered, the entire Indian squad is available for selection for the semi-final clash against Australia.

An ICC source told PTI about the development:

"All are available for selection for the Australia game. Sindhu has tested negative."

Sindhu registered scores of 27, 36 and 15 in the three group stage matches. He also claimed 4/19 in the team’s thumping 326-run win over Uganda.

India registered an impressive victory over Bangladesh to enter U19 World Cup 2022 semis

The India U19 squad defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in the quarter-final to confirm their berth in the semis. Ravi Kumar claimed 3 for 14 and Vicky Ostwal 2 for 25 as India bundled out Bangladesh for 111 in 37.1 overs.

In the chase, India lost opener Harnoor Singh for a duck. However, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44), Shaik Rasheed (26) and captain Dhull (20*) combined to help India register a five-wicket win with 115 balls to spare.

Speaking about the victory against Bangladesh, Dhull said:

“Our team combination has been very good and the boys are gelling well. Whenever someone is down, we all get together to bring them up. It is a lifetime experience here.”

He also thanked National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman for being a guiding hand. The India U19 skipper added:

“The team is improving day by day. Laxman sir is giving his experience, gives us a lot of help in the middle. We will look at the semis on the day of the match depending on how the wicket is.”

India had defeated Australia by nine wickets in a warm-up clash of the U19 World Cup 2022.

