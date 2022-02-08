Rajvardhan Hangargekar's 3 consecutive sixes in U19 World Cup 2022 clash against Ireland voted Play of the Tournament

Indian all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar’s three consecutive sixes against Ireland in the recently-concluded U19 World Cup 2022 have been voted the Play of the Tournament. India lifted their fifth U19 World Cup title, defeating England by four wickets in the final.

On Tuesday, the ICC announced that Hangargekar’s brilliant hitting in the match against Ireland has been picked as the standout moment of the U19 World Cup 2022.

Sharing the update on Twitter, the ICC informed:

“Rajvardhan Hangargekar's monster-hitting against Ireland has been voted the winner of Play of the Tournament.”

Hangargekar smashed a hat-trick of sixes in the last over of India’s innings against Ireland off Muzamil Sherzad’s bowling. The first maximum was smashed over cow corner and the next two over the bowler’s head.

The all-rounder ended unbeaten on 39 off only 17 balls, hitting one four and five sixes in all. India ended up posting 307 for 5 as Harnoor Singh top-scored with 88 while Angkrish Raghuvanshi contributed a run-a-ball 79.

In response, Ireland folded for 133 in 39 overs as Garv Sangwan, Aneeshwar Gautam and Kaushal Tambe all claimed two wickets each.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar has put his name in ₹30 lakh bracket for IPL 2022 mega auction

The 19-year-old has listed his name in the IPL 2022 mega auction for a base price of ₹30 lakh. Only nine players have registered their names in the 30 lakh bracket - Shahbaz Ahmed, Riyan Parag and Sheldon Jackson are some of the other players on the list.

Apart from his blazing knock against Ireland, Hangargekar also picked up five wickets with his medium pace in the U19 World Cup 2022, with a best of 2 for 8 against Uganda.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin predicted on his YouTube channel a few days ago that Hangargekar will definitely get picked at the IPL 2022 auction. He commented:

“This player will certainly be picked at the IPL auction. Which franchise I cannot predict, but he will surely be purchased. His name is Rajvardhan Hangargekar. He is a right-arm medium pacer, who can bowl the inswinger very well. Ishant Sharma is the only one who has the gift among present Indian right-arm pacers. Inswing can usually tuck in batters, which is why I feel he will be in demand.”

Hailing from Maharashtra, Hangargekar has featured in five List A and two T20 games so far.

