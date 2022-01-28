Two Plate matches of U19 World Cup 2022 canceled after nine Canada players test positive for COVID-19 

Two Plate competition matches of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 have been canceled after nine players from the Canada team tested positive for COVID-19.

The two matches that have been canceled are Canada vs Scotland (January 29) and Canada vs either Uganda or PNG (January 30). Both games were scheduled to be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Due to the number of COVID-positive cases, the Canadian team does not have sufficient players to play in the event. The ICC informed that the affected players will undertake isolation and assured that their welfare would be monitored by the event medical team.

An official ICC release read:

"Canada's plate play-off semi-final with Scotland on 29 January is canceled and in accordance with the playing conditions, Scotland will progress to the 13th/14th play-off as a result of having a better net-run-rate than Canada from all matches played in the event. The 15th/16th play-off that would have featured Canada against either Uganda or PNG will also not take place."

The ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley, described the developments as incredibly disappointing. He said:

"We were expecting to see some positive cases throughout the event, and to date, these have been managed in accordance with our bio-safety plan without impacting on fixtures. However, with so many players from the Canadian team testing positive, it will not be possible to stage these games."

He also said the players in isolation will receive full support from the event medical team under the guidance of the Bio-Safety Advisory Group.

Good news for India ahead of U19 World Cup 2022 clash against Bangladesh

In some positive news for India ahead of their U19 World Cup 2022 quarter-final against Bangladesh on Saturday, five of their players who were in isolation have been cleared to play in the key encounter.

Skipper Yash Dhull, vice-captain Shaik Rasheed, Manav Parakh, Siddarth Yadav and Aaradhya Yadav will all be available for selection, having tested negative for COVID-19.

However, in a setback of sorts, Nishant Sindhu, the stand-in skipper for India’s last two games in the U19 World Cup 2022, has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been placed in isolation and will miss the encounter against Bangladesh.

Despite COVID-19 cases in the camp, India managed to win all their three group matches to progress to the quarter-finals of the U19 World Cup.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar