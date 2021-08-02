Emirates Cricket Board launches Premier League T20

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has launched its own T20 championship, the Premier League T20, officials confirmed on August 2 (Monday). The tournament will take place after the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the T20 World Cup.

The Premier League T20 will be played between January and February next year will be a six-team affair.

"The inaugural Premier League T20 will be played across the UAE in January and February of 2022. The new six-team franchise-style league has been sanctioned by the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and the Emirates Cricket Board Chairman Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan," the ECB said in a statement.

"UAE's Premier League T20 sets dates & unveils Tournament Logo"



The ECB expects the big names in world cricket to take part in the Premier League T20.

"The hallmark of the new league is that it will have the highest number of international players in a squad. This unique aspect of the league will attract some of the biggest names in world cricket while also giving a platform and international exposure to upcoming players," the statement continued.

As per Cricbuzz, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) are likely to be part of the Premier League T20. The ECB are also currently in talks with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings and are hopeful that the franchises will agree to be a part of the tournament.

The Premier League T20 logo represents UAE's national symbol

BREAKING: ECB announces EXCLUSIVE T20 league.



League sanctioned by ECB Chairman His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan to Dubai Sports City, & touted for play December 2021 / January 2022.



The organisers are hopeful that the competition's logo, which resembles the UAE's national symbol, will live up to its aim of uniting the cricket community. Khalid Al Zarooni, the Premier League T20 chairman said:

"We believe we have created a logo that honours and reflects the UAE's culture as well as highlights our sporting prowess. We hope that this logo serves its intended purpose to unite, excite and generate a sense of pride throughout the cricket community - players and fans - across the world."

