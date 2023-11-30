Uganda qualify for 2024 T20 World Cup; Zimbabwe knocked out

Uganda became the 20th and final team to qualify for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and America. It marks their maiden appearance in the T20 showpiece event.

Uganda qualified for the tournament following their nine-wicket win over Rwanda in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 in Windhoek on Thursday.

The Ugandan bowlers ran riot in the encounter, bundling out the opponent for a paltry score of 65. Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Henry Ssenyondo, and Brian Masaba shared two wickets apiece. They chased down the target comfortably in 8.1 overs to officially qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

They won five out of their six matches in the qualifiers to become the second team after Namibia to secure a place in the upcoming ICC event. While Uganda scripted history, Zimbabwe suffered yet another heartbreak after failing to qualify for the T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe fail to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup

The Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe side have been knocked out of the race to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup. It is a double heartbreak for them after they failed to make it to the 2023 ODI World Cup earlier this year.

Zimbabwe opened their campaign with an embarrassing seven-wicket loss to Namibia. They bounced back by claiming a nine-wicket victory in the next clash against Tanzania.

Zimbabwe then suffered a heartbreaking five-wicket loss to Uganda. They did manage to win the following two encounters but were eliminated even before the result of their last match against Kenya after being piped by Namibia and Uganda in the points table.

The next edition of the T20 World Cup will be played from June 4 to June 30 next year. A total of 20 teams will battle it out against each other for the silverware.

Teams to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup

West Indies, USA, Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Canada, Nepal, Oman, Namibia, and Uganda.