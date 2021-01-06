Umpire Claire Polosak set to become first female match official in a men's Test match

Australian umpire Claire Polosak is all set to become the first female match official in a men's Test match. Polosak will take up the fourth umpire's role in the third Test between India and Australia at the SCG.

The 32-year-old from New South Wales had previously earned the distinction of being the first woman on-field match official in a men's ODI match in an ICC Division 2 league clash between Namibia and Oman in 2019.

Pandemic restrictions are presenting many unexpected opportunities - notably Claire Polosak will be involved at the SCG, the first time a female has been part of an officiating team for a men’s Test. Also a Test debut for Ian Wright. Good luck to both! #AusvInd #umpires #scorers pic.twitter.com/pYOoy9PSq3 — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) January 6, 2021

Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson are set to be the first two match officials for the 3rd Test between Test heavyweights, India and Australia. Bruce Oxenford has been named the TV umpire and the match referee is Australia's David Boon.

Fourth umpire appointed by home cricket board as per new ICC rules

As per ICC rules for Test matches, the fourth umpire is appointed by the home cricket board from their nominees to the International Panel of ICC Umpires. Claire Polosak, who is a resident of New South Wales’ Goulburn city, was also the first female match official in a men’s List A game in Australia.

What are the duties of the fourth umpire?

The duties of a fourth umpire include bringing on the new ball, carrying drinks on to the field for the umpires, checking the batteries in the light meter. The official will also have to observe the pitch during the lunch and tea intervals to make sure there is no interference.

The fourth umpire can also take over the third umpire’s position if something happens to one of the on-field umpires, in which case the third umpire takes over the on-field duties.

Clarie Polosak's notable achievements

In 2017, Claire Polosak became the first on-field female umpire to officiate a men’s domestic game in Australia. She was also a part of the officiating team for the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in 2018.

Claire Polosak also holds the distinction of being one of two female umpires, along with Eloise Sheridan, who officiated together for the first time in a competitive game on Australian soil during the WBBL in 2018.