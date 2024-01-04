Under-19 Tri-Nation Series 2023-24 Points Table: Updated Standings after Afghanistan vs India, Match 4 

India beat Afghanistan by nine wickets in Match No.4 of the Under-19 Tri-Nation Series 2023-24 on Thursday, January 4 at the Old Edwardians Cricket Club A Ground, Johannesburg.

With the win, India sealed their berth on top of the table with six points and a net run rate of +2.2493, thanks to wins in all three of their matches. Hence, their last and final league match against South Africa is a mere formality.

Afghanistan, placed second in the table, need a win against South Africa to make their way through to the final. As far as South Africa are concerned, they need to win both their matches to make sure that the complications of net run rate don’t come into the picture.

Naman Tiwari, Adarsh Singh star in India’s win against Afghanistan

After opting to field first, India bowled Afghanistan out for 88 in 33 overs. Naman Tiwari was the pick of the bowlers for the Boys in Blue, finishing with figures of 7-1-11-4. He got the crucial wickets of Hassan Eisakhil, Jamshid Zadran, Arab Gul, and AM Ghazanfar. Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, and Priyanshu Molya accounted for two scalps apiece.

Sarfaraz Khan’s brother Musheer was also impressive after he bowled at an economy rate of 1.83. Nasir Hasan was the standout batter for Afghanistan after he scored 31 runs off 68 balls. Sohail Khan Zurmati and Rahimullah Zurmati also made 21 and 11, respectively, but couldn't make their starts count.

India were clinical in their run-chase and chased down the target in 12.1 overs. Opening batter Adarsh Singh played his shots right from the outset and stayed unbeaten on 52 off 39 balls with six fours and two sixes.

Innesh Mahajan scored 16 runs off 15 balls with three fours before Ghazanfar dismissed him. Musheer Khan remained unbeaten on 14 off 21 balls.

