Under-19 Tri-Nation Series 2023-24 Points Table: Updated Standings after Afghanistan vs South Africa, Match 6

South Africa trounced Afghanistan by five wickets in the sixth match of the Under-19 Tri-Nation Series 2023-24 at the Old Edwardians Cricket Club A Ground in Johannesburg on Monday, January 8.

With this win, South Africa have booked their berth in the final against India as they pipped Afghanistan in net run rate. While India had already qualified for the final with eight points after four wins in as many matches, both Afghanistan and South Africa finished with two points each in their account.

However, South Africa completed the 140-run chase on Monday in 25.4 overs to boost their net run rate to +0.033 and at the same time, Afghanistan's net run rate took a dive to -1.522.

Courtesy of the massive victory, South Africa finished second in the points table and they will now lock horns with India in the final on Wednesday (January 10).

Here's a look at the updated points table:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 India Under-19 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.864 2 South Africa Under-19 4 1 3 0 0 2 0.033 3 Afghanistan Under-19 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.522

Kwena Maphaka's five-for takes South Africa to the final

Earlier in the day, South Africa Under-19 side won the toss and elected to bowl first. Kwena Maphaka proved the decision of his skipper correct with a destructive spell.

The 17-year-old left-arm pacer bagged five wickets for 25 runs in nine overs to derail Afghanistan's innings. His new-ball partner, Nqobani Mokoena gave him ample support from the other end with a three-fer.

Barring the skipper Numan Shah (35 runs) and Rahimullah Zurmati (35 runs), no other batter could make an impact as Afghanistan were bundled out for 139 in 45 overs.

Chasing the modest total, South Africa's focus was on finishing the game quickly to boost their net run rate. The opener Steve Stolk provided them with a destructive start with a knock of 40 runs off 21 deliveries.

There was a mini-collapse in the middle order as the home side did lose five wickets in the process but Oliver Whitehead (33 runs) and Riley Norton (17 runs) stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 45 runs to take their team home in the 26th over.

Allah Ghazanfar was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan with a three-fer in his spell. Meanwhile, Khalil Ahmed and Faridoon Dawoodzai scalped one wicket each for Afghanistan.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App