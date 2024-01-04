Under-19 Tri-Nation Series 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Afghanistan vs India (Updated) ft. Adarsh Singh and Aaradhya Shukla

The fourth match of the South Africa Under19 Tri-Series 2023-24 saw Afghanistan U19 face India U19. Old Edwardians Cricket Club A Ground in Johannesburg played host to this contest on January 4th.

Afghanistan U19 were asked to bat first and they had a worst possible start as their top three batters departed in 5.1 overs with only eight runs on the board. Sohil Khan Zumatai led the recovery work and scored 21 off 66 balls before falling in the 29th over.

Nasir Hassan top-scored with 31 for them but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and got bundled out on 88 in just 33 overs.

Naman Tiwari of India U19 bowled a brilliant spell with the new ball and ended with figures of 4/11 in his seven overs. Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla and Priyanshu Moliya grabbed two scalps apiece to complete a dominant performance with the ball.

Chasing a modest total, Adarsh Singh led the charge with the bat at the top of the order. He scored a quickfire fifty. Innesh Mahajan scored 16 off 15 balls before falling in the sixth over. Musheer Khan (14* off 21 balls) supported Adarsh nicely from the other end.

Adarsh hit five boundaries and two maximums to remain unbeaten on 52 off just 39 balls to help India U19 chase down the total in just 12.1 overs. Allah Ghazanfar was the lone wicket taker for Afghanistan U19 as they suffered a heavy loss by nine wickets.

Under-19 Tri-Nation Series 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Adarsh Singh (IND19) 3 3 2 230 112* 230 217 105.99 1 2 - 31 4 2 LG Pretorius (SA19) 2 2 0 118 67 59 135 87.4 - 2 - 13 3 3 AA Kulkarni (IND19) 2 2 0 111 91 55.5 127 87.4 - 1 - 16 3 4 Sohail Khan Zurmati (AFG19) 3 3 0 96 71 32 187 51.33 - 1 - 7 2 5 Hassan Eisakhil (AFG19) 3 3 0 85 54 28.33 64 132.81 - 1 1 9 5 6 S Stolk (SA19) 2 2 0 71 46 35.5 47 151.06 - - - 12 1 7 Aravelly Avanish (IND19) 3 2 1 67 60* 67 72 93.05 - 1 - 9 1 8 Jamshid Zadran (AFG19) 3 3 0 62 33 20.66 111 55.85 - - - 6 0 9 Rahimullah Zurmati (AFG19) 3 3 0 58 47 19.33 103 56.31 - - 1 5 0 10 Musheer Khan (IND19) 3 2 2 53 39* - 77 68.83 - - - 5 1

Adarsh Singh of India U19 has jumped to the top spot in the most runs list in the U-19 Tri-Nations Series 2023-24. He scored a quickfire 52* off 39 balls against Afghanistan U19 and has taken his runs tally to 230 in three games to become the leading run-scorer.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius of South Africa U19 has slipped to the second spot in the most runs list. He has 118 runs to his name in two outings and sits below Adarsh.

Arshin Kulkarni of India U19 didn’t feature against Afghanistan U19. He has scored 111 runs in two games so far and follows Pretorius in the most runs list.

Sohail Khan Zurmati of Afghanistan U19 scored a 66-ball 21 against India U19 on Thursday. He now has 96 runs to his name in three games and sits below Kulkarni.

Hassan Eisakhil departed on a duck against India U19 and couldn’t add more to his runs tally of 85 in three outings.

Under-19 Tri-Nation Series 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Matches Inns Balls Overs Maidens Runs Wickets BBI Average Economy SR 4 5 1 SK Pandey (IND19) 2 2 120 20 1 78 9 6/29 8.66 3.9 13.33 - 1 2 AM Ghazanfar (AFG19) 3 3 144 24 2 107 7 4/36 15.28 4.45 20.57 1 - 3 A Shukla (IND19) 2 2 91 15.1 1 63 6 4/43 10.5 4.15 15.16 1 - 4 Arab Gul (AFG19) 2 2 47 7.5 - 27 4 4/13 6.75 3.44 11.75 1 - 5 N Tiwari (IND19) 2 2 86 14.2 1 43 4 4/11 10.75 3 21.5 1 - 6 Martin Khumalo (SA19) 2 2 84 14 1 95 4 4/42 23.75 6.78 21 1 - 7 KT Maphaka (SA19) 2 2 101 16.5 - 93 3 3/44 31 5.52 33.66 - - 8 PS Moliya (IND19) 3 2 48 8 1 19 2 2/15 9.5 2.37 24 - - 9 R Limbani (IND19) 1 1 48 8 - 39 2 2/39 19.5 4.87 24 - - 10 J James (SA19) 2 2 102 17 - 61 2 1/26 30.5 3.58 51 - -

Saumy Kumar Pandey of India U19 was rested against Afghanistan U19. He is the leading wicket-taker in the Under-19 Tri Nation Series, having picked up nine wickets in two games.

Afghanistan U19’s Allah Ghazanfar registered figures of 1/30 in his five overs against India U19 and has moved to the second spot in the most wickets list after taking his tally to seven in three outings.

Aaradhya Shukla of India U19 picked up two scalps against Afghanistan U19 and sits below Ghazanfar with six to his name.

Arab Gul of Afghanistan U19 and Naman Tiwari of India U19 have four wickets each to their name and follow Shukla in the list of most wickets.

