Under-19 World Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Namibia Under-19 vs Australia Under-19, Match 9

Two more matches took place in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2024 on Monday, January 22. Ireland U19 locked horns against Bangladesh U19 in the Group A fixture, while Namibia U19 took on Australia U19 in the Group C contest.

Bangladesh defeated Ireland by six wickets in the first game of the day, while Namibia lost to Australia by four wickets in the other match.

With the win, Australia grabbed the top spot in the Group C points table with two points and a net run rate of +2.970. Sri Lanka U19 are second in Group C with two points after their win over Zimbabwe and a net run rate of +1.773.

Zimbabwe U19 are third after one defeat in one match and a net run rate of -1.773. Meanwhile, Namibia U19 slipped to the bottom of the Group C points table with one defeat in one game and a net run rate of -2.970.

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group C Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Australia U19 1 1 0 0 0 2 2.97 2 Sri Lanka U19 1 1 0 0 0 2 2.3 3 Zimbabwe U19 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.3 4 Namibia U19 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.97

India U19 sitting pretty on top in Group A

After losing the game, Ireland U19 have slipped to second place in the Group A points table. They have two points in two matches with one win and one defeat and a net run rate of +1.171. Meanwhile, India U19 have moved to the top with two points and a net run rate of +1.680.

At the same time, Bangladesh U19 are still at third with an improved net run rate. They have two points from two matches after winning and losing a game each. Meanwhile, United States U19 are still at the bottom of the Group A points table.

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 India U19 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.68 2 Ireland U19 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.171 3 Bangladesh U19 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.667 4 United States U19 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.674

Bangladesh and Australia win their respective matches

In the first match of the day, Bangladesh invited Ireland to bat first after winning the toss. Courtesy of Kian Hilton’s 90 runs, the latter side posted a total of 235/8 in 50 overs.

Chasing the total, each of the top six Bangladesh batters reached double digits, but an unbeaten 109-run partnership between Ahrar Amin and Mohammad Shihab James for the fifth wicket won the game for Bangladesh U19.

In the other match of the day, Australia U19 won the toss against Namibia U19 and opted to bowl first. It was a hostile bowling performance from the Aussie colts as they dismantled Namibia for 91 in 33.1 overs. Callum Vidler was the star with the ball with a four-fer.

Chasing the total, Australia lost six wickets but they completed the chase in 19.5 overs to begin their U19 World Cup campaign with a victory.

