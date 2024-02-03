The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 saw three games played on Friday, February 2. India beat Nepal at Bloemfontein by 132 runs.

Australia and West Indies squared off at Kimberley in the second game, which ended with no result due to rain. In the third game of the day, South Africa thrashed Sri Lanka by 119 runs at Potchefstroom.

With their impressive win, India continue to dominate Group 1 of the Super Six of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 standings with eight points and four wins from as many games. Pakistan are second and are unbeaten with six points from three games.

Bangladesh and New Zealand retain their third and fourth positions respectively, while Ireland jumped up to fifth. They have lost all three games and have a NRR of -1.699. Nepal, meanwhile, dropped down to sixth due to their inferior NRR of -1.762).

Here’s a look at the updated Group 1 standings:

Rank Team M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 India U19 4 4 0 0 0 8 3.155 2 Pakistan U19 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.064 3 Bangladesh U19 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.348 4 New Zealand U19 3 1 2 0 0 2 -1.915 5 Ireland U19 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.699 6 Ireland U19 4 0 4 0 0 0 -1.762

Australia continue to stay on top of Group 2 of the Super Six stage of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 standings with seven points. With their third win, South Africa held on to second spot with six points. West Indies follow in third with five points.

Sri Lanka, England and Zimbabwe remain fourth, fifth and sixth respectively. The Under-19 World Cup 2024 has three more games to go before the semifinals.

Here’s a look at the updated Group 2 standings:

Rank Team M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Australia U19 4 3 0 0 1 7 2.781 2 South Africa U19 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.683 3 West Indies U19 4 2 1 0 1 5 0.134 4 Sri Lanka U19 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.532 5 England U19 3 1 2 0 0 2 -1.241 6 Zimbabwe U19 3 0 3 0 0 0 -4.016

Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas slam centuries at Under-19 World Cup 2024

Batting first, India put up an impressive total of 297/5. Captain Uday Saharan scored 100 off 107, while Sachin Dhas smashed 116 off 101. Gulsan Jha picked up three wickets for Nepal.

In response, Nepal were nowhere in the chase, getting restricted to 165-9. Saumy Pandey continued his brilliant run with the ball for India, grabbing four wickets.

The second game saw Australia bat first but manage a modest total of 227-8. Sam Konstas smacked a brilliant 121-ball 108. Nathan Edwards picked up three wickets for the West Indies, who lost a couple of early wickets, getting reduced to 24-2 before the game was eventually called off due to rain.

The third game saw South Africa batting first and scoring 232-8, with Lhuan-dre Pretorius top-scoring with 71 runs. In pursuit, Sri Lanka were skittled out for a paltry total of 113 in just 23.2 overs. Kwena Maphaka was magnificent with the ball, claiming six wickets.

