Under-19 World Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Zimbabwe Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19, Match 30

The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup witnessed three encounters on Wednesday, January 31: Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19, Australia U19 vs England U19, and South Africa U19 vs Zimbabwe U19.

Bangladesh cruised to a five-wicket win over Nepal, chasing a target of 170 runs.

Australia successfully defended a total of 266 runs, winning their Super Six game against England. While the other encounter of the same group witnessed Zimbabwe crumbling against South Africa, with the Proteas taking the lead and winning the game by nine wickets.

In Group 1 of the Super Six stage, India U19 have dominated with a perfect record, scoring six points out of three games with an impressive net run rate of +3.327 to sit atop the table. Close behind is Pakistan's U19 te, also undefeated with three wins in three games but with a modest NRR of +1.064. Bangladesh U19 surged into third place after defeating Nepal, with four points out of three games and an NRR of +0.348. Further down, New Zealand U19’s lone victory resulted in two points and a -1.915 NRR, ahead of Nepal U19 and Ireland U19, who remain winless in their three games.

Here’s a look at the updated Group 1 standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 India U19 3 3 0 0 0 6 3.327 2 Pakistan U19 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.064 3 Bangladesh U19 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.348 4 New Zealand U19 3 1 2 0 0 2 -1.915 5 Nepal U19 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.445 6 Ireland U19 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.699

Group 2 saw Australia U19 cruise to three consecutive wins, leading with six points and a +2.781 NRR. South Africa U19 leaped over the West Indies U19 to take the second place by virtue of NRR, now at +1.479. The Windies are close behind with four points from three games and an NRR of +0.134. Sri Lanka U19 and England U19 sit fourth and fifth with two points each out of three matches, split by England’s slightly inferior -1.241 NRR. At the bottom, Zimbabwe U19 have yet to taste victory and possess an abysmal -4.016 NRR.

Here’s a look at the updated Group 2 standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Australia U19 3 3 0 0 0 6 2.781 2 South Africa U19 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.479 3 West Indies U19 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.134 4 Sri Lanka U19 3 1 2 0 0 2 0.226 5 England U19 3 1 2 0 0 2 -1.241 6 Zimbabwe U19 3 0 3 0 0 0 -4.016

Weibgen and Vidler star for Australia U19 as they beat England U19 by a comprehensive 110 runs

Batting first after losing the toss, Nepal U19 struggled to get going and were bowled out for 169 in 49.5 overs against Bangladesh U19. Rohanat Doullah Borson was the wrecker-in-chief for Bangladesh, returning excellent figures of 4/19 from his 8.5 overs to restrict Nepal's batting.

Bangladesh chased down the total in 25.2 overs with five wickets to spare.

England U19 won the toss and opted to field against Australia U19. Aussie skipper Hugh Wibgen slammed a superb 120 off just 126 balls, smashing 15 boundaries in his impressive knock.

In response, England lacked substantial partnerships, and wickets fell at regular intervals as they could only manage 104 all out in 16.5 overs. Australian pacer Callum Vidler was the star with the ball, finishing with excellent figures of 4/29 from 5 overs.

South Africa U19 won the toss and opted to field against Zimbabwe U19, a decision that immediately paid dividends as pacer Kwena Maphaka tore through Zimbabwe's batting lineup with outstanding figures of 5/34 from 10 overs.

In reply, South Africa made short work of the chase as they raced a nine-wicket victory with 36.3 overs to spare.

