Under-19 World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 (Updated) ft. Ariful Islam and Khalil Ahmed

Bangladesh U19 secured a 121-run win over USA U19 in the 17th clash of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024. Meanwhile, West Indies U19 bagged a two-wicket win against England U19 in the 18th match. Nepal U19 defeated Afghanistan U19 by one wicket in the 19th contest.

Shifting our focus to the 17th game, Bangladesh U19 batted first and racked up a total of 291/7 in 50 overs. Ariful Islam's 103-run knock was crucial in setting up a dominating total. Arya Garg scalped a three-wicket haul for the USA.

In response, USA U19 opener Prannav Chettipalayam scored 57 runs off 90 balls. However, he couldn't receive any support from other batters in the middle. Eventually, they got bundled out for 170 runs in 47.1 overs. Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby was the wrecker-in-chief with a four-wicket haul.

Delving into the details of the 18th clash, England U19 posted a total of 192 runs in 46.3 overs after batting first. No. 3 batter Noah Thain (40) and Hamza Shaikh (54) were the standout batters. Nathan Edward claimed three wickets for WI U19.

In reply, WI U19 skipper Stephan Pascal stood tall, scoring 58 runs off 84 balls. In the middle overs, Nathan Edward smacked 49 runs to take the side home in 41 overs with two wickets remaining.

Moving to the 19th match, Afghanistan U19 got all out for just 145 runs in 40.1 overs. Ghazanfar (37) was the top-scorer, batting in the lower middle order. Aakash Chand grabbed a beautiful fifer to put the opposition on the back foot.

In the chase, Captain Dev Khanal scored 58 runs off 89 balls to keep Nepal U19 on top. Ultimately, they sealed the deal in 44.4 overs with one wicket remaining in a thrilling chase.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2024.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 J Andrew (WI19) 3 3 1 196 130 98 166 118.07 1 1 - 22 3 2 BS McKinney (ENG19) 3 3 0 162 88 54 165 98.18 - 1 - 20 4 3 Ariful Islam (BD19) 3 3 0 157 103 52.33 187 83.95 1 - - 12 1 4 SR Devireddy (NZ19) 1 1 1 147 147* - 125 117.6 1 - - 11 6 5 Shahzaib Khan (PAK19) 2 2 0 143 106 71.5 196 72.95 1 - - 13 4 6 Mohammad Shihab James (BD19) 3 3 1 140 55* 70 148 94.59 - 2 - 14 2 7 UP Saharan (IND19) 2 2 0 139 75 69.5 178 78.08 - 2 - 9 0 8 NRM Thain (ENG19) 3 3 1 125 63* 62.5 175 71.42 - 1 - 14 0 9 K Hilton (IRE19) 3 3 0 122 90 40.66 166 73.49 - 1 - 15 1 10 Musheer Khan (IND19) 2 2 0 121 118 60.5 113 107.07 1 - - 9 4

West Indies U19 batter Jewel Andrew maintained his pole position in the batting standings with 196 runs. England's Ben McKinney moved from fifth to second rank with 162 runs. Bangladesh's Ariful Islam climbed up from 27th to the third spot, accumulating 157 runs.

Snehith Reddy (147) and Shahzaib Khan (143) slipped two spots each to occupy the fourth and fifth ranks respectively. Mohammad Shihab James (140) ascended from eighth to sixth rank. Uday Saharan, the Indian skipper, slid from fourth to seventh rank, amassing 139 runs.

Noah Thain (125) rocketed from 16th to eighth rank. Kian Hilton (122) and Musheer Khan (121) descended three positions each to secure the ninth and 10th ranks.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Khalil Ahmed (AFG19) 3 3 144 24 2 98 8 4/51 12.25 4.08 18 1 - 2 Aakash Chand (NEP19) 3 3 150 25 - 120 8 5/34 15 4.8 18.75 - 1 3 SK Pandey (IND19) 2 2 113 18.5 1 45 7 4/24 6.42 2.38 16.14 1 - 4 Maruf Mridha (BD19) 3 3 120 20 2 110 7 5/43 15.71 5.5 17.14 - 1 5 TC Ali (ENG19) 2 2 120 20 3 60 6 3/26 10 3 20 - - 6 MB Rowe (NZ19) 2 2 108 18 3 68 6 5/21 11.33 3.77 18 - 1 7 Ubaid Shah (PAK19) 2 2 90 15 1 74 6 4/26 12.33 4.93 15 1 - 8 Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (BD19) 3 3 174 29 2 99 6 4/31 16.5 3.41 29 1 - 9 W Sealy (WI19) 3 3 180 30 4 111 6 3/34 18.5 3.7 30 - - 10 O Riley (IRE19) 3 3 144 24 1 113 6 3/21 18.83 4.7 24 - -

Afghanistan's Khalil Ahmed moved up from third to top spot in the wickets standings with eight scalps at 12.25. Nepal's Aakash Chand rocketed from 40th to second rank with eight wickets at 15.

Saumi Pandey (7) and Maruf Mridha (7) slipped two spots each to hold the third and fourth ranks at 6.42 and 15.71. Tazeem Ali moved up from 28th to fifth spot, scalping six wickets at 10.

Matt Rowe (6) and Ubaid Shah (6) descended two spots each to secure the sixth and seventh ranks at 11.33 and 12.33 respectively. Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (6) moved from 56th to eighth rank at an average of 16.5.

Nathan Sealy (6) ascended one spot to the ninth rank, averaging 18.5. Oliver Riley (6) slid from sixth to the 10th rank at an average of 18.83.

