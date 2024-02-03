Under-19 World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after England U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 (Updated) ft. Shahzaib Khan and Tazeem Ali

Pakistan U19 secured a five-run win against Bangladesh U19 in the 36th match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, February 3. Ireland U19 bagged an exciting 41-run win via the DLS method over New Zealand U19 in the 37th game. Meanwhile, England U19 steamrolled Zimbabwe U19 in the 38th match by 146 runs.

Shifting our focus to the 36th match, Pakistan U19 batted first and posted a below-par total of 155 runs in 40.4 overs. Arafat Minhas smacked a 34-run knock in 40 balls to emerge as the top-scorer in the innings.

Rohanat Doullah Borson and Sheikh Paevez Jibon scalped four wickets apiece conceding 24 runs each. Captain Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby picked up a wicket, conceding 27 runs.

Bangladesh U19, in the chase, couldn't make it big as their batters faltered badly. Mohammad Shihab James was the top-scorer in the innings with 26 runs in 43 balls. Ubaid Shah claimed a five-wicket haul, conceding 44 runs while Ali Raza scalped a three-wicket haul.

Moving to the 37th match, Ireland U19 scored a total of 267/9 in 50 overs. No. 3 batter Gavin Roulston smacked an 82-run knock in 103 balls to emerge as the top-scorer in the innings. He received substantial support from No. 4 batter Kian Hilton with 72 runs. Ewald Schreuder was the standout bowler for New Zealand U19 with a four-wicket haul.

In the chase, New Zealand U19 couldn't live up to the expectations as they collapsed to 131/5 in 32.1 overs before rain stopped play. Eventually, Ireland U19 bagged a 41-run win via the DLS method with rain continuing to play spoilsport. Oliver Riley scalped a three-wicket haul to turn things for his side.

In the 38th match, England U19 posted a good-looking total of 237/7 in 50 overs. Opener Theo Whlie scored 61 runs while Charlie Allison smacked 76 runs. Newman Nyamhuri picked up two wickets for Zimbabwe U19.

In reply, Zimbabwe U19 got bundled out for 91 runs in 24.5 overs, losing the game by 146 runs. Panashe Taruvinga was the top-scorer with 38 runs, but he couldn't get any support from the other end. Office Tazeem Ali scalped a seven-wicket haul to change the complexion of the game.

With the Super Six stage completed, India will lock horns with South Africa in the first semi-final while Australia will take on Pakistan in the second semi-final.

Without any further lingering, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup 2024.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Musheer Khan (IND19) 5 5 1 334 131 83.5 322 103.72 2 1 - 29 8 2 UP Saharan (IND19) 5 5 0 308 100 61.6 369 83.46 1 2 - 21 2 3 J Dunk (SCO19) 4 4 0 263 90 65.75 371 70.88 - 3 - 28 0 4 Shahzaib Khan (PAK19) 5 5 1 260 106 65 374 69.51 1 1 - 27 7 5 HD Weibgen (AUS19) 5 5 1 252 120 63 287 87.8 1 1 - 27 1 6 Ariful Islam (BD19) 5 5 1 230 103 57.5 245 93.87 1 1 - 19 5 7 HT Dixon (AUS19) 5 5 0 217 89 43.4 249 87.14 - 2 - 24 5 8 S Stolk (SA19) 5 5 0 214 86 42.8 144 148.61 - 2 - 29 10 9 LG Pretorius (SA19) 5 5 1 211 71 52.75 203 103.94 - 2 - 31 3 10 J Andrew (WI19) 5 4 1 207 130 69 189 109.52 1 1 - 23 3

India's Musheer Khan continues to dominate the run-scoring charts with 334 runs from five innings at an average of 83.5. His colleague and Indian skipper Uday Saharan retained his second rank with 308 runs from five innings.

Jamie Dunk, the Scotland U19 batter, maintained his third position in the tally with 263 runs. Shahzaib Khan, the Pakistan U19 batter, moved one spot up to secure the fourth spot, accumulating 260 runs.

Australia’s Hugh Weibgen slid one spot down to make it to the fifth slot, amassing 252 runs. Bangladesh's Ariful Islam propelled two spots up to occupy the sixth slot, scoring 230 runs.

Harry Dixon, the Aussie batter, descended two positions down to hold the seventh spot, smacking 217 runs. Steve Stolk (214), Lhuan Pretorius (211), and Jewel Andrew (207) retained their eighth, ninth, and 10th slots respectively.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 KT Maphaka (SA19) 5 5 261 43.3 4 172 18 6/21 9.55 3.95 14.5 - 3 2 Ubaid Shah (PAK19) 5 5 264 44 3 179 17 5/44 10.52 4.06 15.52 1 1 3 SK Pandey (IND19) 5 5 293 48.5 6 106 16 4/19 6.62 2.17 18.31 3 - 4 TC Ali (ENG19) 4 4 227 37.5 4 135 14 7/29 9.64 3.56 16.21 - 1 5 CA Vidler (AUS19) 4 4 145 24.1 4 86 11 4/17 7.81 3.55 13.18 2 - 6 V Lahiru (SL19) 5 5 252 42 6 131 11 3/19 11.9 3.11 22.9 - - 7 R Norton (SA19) 4 4 167 27.5 3 149 11 4/28 13.54 5.35 15.18 1 - 8 N Edward (WI19) 5 5 255 42.3 2 196 11 3/28 17.81 4.61 23.18 - - 9 O Riley (IRE19) 5* 5 228 38 1 160 10 3/20 16 4.21 22.8 - - 10 Sheikh Paevez Jibon (BD19) 5 5 300 50 7 177 10 4/24 17.7 3.54 30 1 -

South African left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka maintained his pole position in the wickets standings with 18 scalps. Pakistan's Ubaid Shah climbed one rank up to make it to the second position with 17 scalps.

India's left-arm spinner slipped one spot down to make it to the third position with 16 scalps. England U19 bowler Tazeem Ali rocketed from the 19th to the fourth slot, racking up 14 wickets.

Callum Vidler (11), Vishwa Lahiru (11), Riley Norton (11), and Nathan Edward (11) descended one spot each to secure the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth slots at an average of 7.81, 11.9, 13.54 and 17.81 respectively.

Ireland U19 Oliver Riley (10) climbed up from 20th position to occupy the ninth position at an average of 16. Bangladesh's Sheikh Paevez Jibon (10) rocketed from 33rd position to make it to the 10th rank, averaging 17.7.

