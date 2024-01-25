Under-19 World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after India U19 vs Ireland U19 (Updated) ft. Musheer Khan and Saumy Pandey

India U19 secured a comprehensive 201-run win over Ireland U19 in the 15th game of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 while Australia U19 registered a whopping 225-run win against Zimbabwe U19 in the 16th clash.

Shifting our focus to the 15th contest, India U19 batted first and posted a dominating total of 301/7 in 50 overs. No. 3 batter Musheer Khan smacked a brilliant 118-run knock off 106 balls, including nine fours and four sixes.

He received substantial support from captain Uday Saharan, smacking 75 runs in 84 balls, featuring five fours. Oliver Riley scalped a three-wicket haul, conceding 55 runs, while John McNally claimed two wickets.

In reply, Ireland's batters staged a stunning collapse from 22/0 to 100/10 in 29.4 overs to lose the game by 201 runs. Naman Tiwari scalped an impressive four-wicket haul while Saumy Pandey claimed a three-wicket haul.

Delving into the details of the 16th match, Australia U19 batted first and racked up an imposing total of 296/7 in 50 overs. Harry Dixon (89), Sam Konstas (45), captain Hugh Weibgen (68), and Tom Campbell (47) were the standout batters in the first innings. Ryan Simbi, Brandon Sunguro, and Matthew Schonken picked up two wickets apiece for Zimbabwe U19.

In the chase, Zimbabwe's batters faltered badly as they collapsed to 11/4 in 7.1 overs. Ronak Patel (36) tried his best to revive the innings. However, other batters couldn't create an impact as they staged another collapse from 51/4 to 71/10 in 23.2 overs.

Harkirat Bajwa picked up a four-wicket haul conceding 15 runs in 7.2 overs, while Aidan O’Connor and Mahil Beardman claimed two wickets each for Australia U19.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2024.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 J Andrew (WI19) 2 2 1 194 130 194 156 124.35 1 1 - 22 3 2 SR Devireddy (NZ19) 1 1 1 147 147* - 125 117.6 1 - - 11 6 3 Shahzaib Khan (PAK19) 2 2 0 143 106 71.5 196 72.95 1 - - 13 4 4 UP Saharan (IND19) 2* 2 0 139 75 69.5 178 78.08 - 2 - 9 0 5 BS McKinney (ENG19) 2 2 0 136 88 68 135 100.74 - 1 - 17 4 6 K Hilton (IRE19) 3* 3 0 122 90 40.66 166 73.49 - 1 - 15 1 7 Musheer Khan (IND19) 2* 2 0 121 118 60.5 113 107.07 1 - - 9 4 8 Mohammad Shihab James (BD19) 2 2 1 109 55* 109 131 83.2 - 2 - 12 0 9 D Marais (SA19) 2 2 0 107 65 53.5 77 138.96 - 1 - 9 5 10 HD Weibgen (AUS19) 2 2 1 107 68 107 112 95.53 - 1 - 9 1

West Indies keeper-batter Jewel Andrew continues to hold the pole position in the batting standings, accumulating 194 runs from two innings. New Zealand's Snehith Reddy retains his second rank with 147 runs.

Shahzaib Khan, the Pakistan batter, maintained his third position with 143 runs from two innings. Indian captain Uday Saharan jumped from the 15th to the fourth slot, amassing 139 runs from two innings.

Ben McKinney (136) and Kian Hilton (122) slipped one spot each to secure the fifth and sixth slots. Interestingly, India's No. 3 batter Musheer Khan rocketed from 139th rank to the seventh slot in the tally with 121 runs.

Mohammad Shihab James (109) and Dewan Marais (107) descended two positions to occupy the eighth and ninth ranks. Australia's Hugh Weibgen climbed up from 37th position to hold the 10th rank with 107 runs.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SK Pandey (IND19) 2* 2 95 15.5 1 35 7 4/24 5 2.21 13.57 1 - 2 Maruf Mridha (BD19) 2 2 96 16 1 88 7 5/43 12.57 5.5 13.71 - 1 3 Khalil Ahmed (AFG19) 2 2 84 14 1 67 6 4/51 11.16 4.78 14 1 - 4 MB Rowe (NZ19) 2 2 108 18 3 68 6 5/21 11.33 3.77 18 - 1 5 Ubaid Shah (PAK19) 2 2 90 15 1 74 6 4/26 12.33 4.93 15 1 - 6 O Riley (IRE19) 3* 3 144 24 1 113 6 3/21 18.83 4.7 24 - - 7 Ruvishan Perera (SL19) 2 2 36 6 3 5 5 3/3 1 0.83 7.2 - - 8 V Lahiru (SL19) 2 2 72 12 3 31 5 3/19 6.2 2.58 14.4 - - 9 KT Maphaka (SA19) 2 2 91 15.1 1 64 5 5/38 12.8 4.21 18.2 - 1 10 W Sealy (WI19) 2 2 120 20 3 72 5 3/34 14.4 3.6 24 - -

India U19 left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey moved up from 10th to the top spot in the bowling standings, scalping seven wickets.

Maruf Mridha (7), Khalil Ahmed (6), Matt Rowe (6), and Ubaid Shah (6) slipped one spot each to second, third, fourth, and fifth ranks with 12.57, 11.16, 11.33, and 12.33 average, respectively.

Ireland's Oliver Riley climbed up from 32nd rank to occupy the sixth slot, scalping six wickets at an average of 18.83.

Ruvishan Perera (5), Vishwa Lahiru (5), Kwena Maphaka (5), and Nathan Sealy (5) descended two spots each to secure the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks, averaging 1.0, 6.2, 12.8 and 14.4, respectively.

