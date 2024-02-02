Under-19 World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after India U19 vs Nepal U19 (Updated) ft. Musheer Khan and Saumi Pandey

Team India U19 secured a 132-run comprehensive win over Nepal U19 in the 33rd match of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup 2024 on February 2. Meanwhile, the 34th game between Australia U19 and West Indies U19 ended without a result. Meanwhile, South Africa U19 defeated Sri Lanka U19 by 119 runs in the 35th game.

Speaking about the 33rd contest, India U19 batted first and posted a dominating total of 297/5 in 50 overs. Captain Uday Saharan smacked a 100-run knock in 107 balls with nine fours. Meanwhile, Sachin Dhas bagged a 116-run knock in 101 balls, featuring 11 fours and three sixes.

In response, Nepal U19 were never in the contest as captain Dev Khanal's 33 was the top score in their innings. Ultimately, they could rack up only 165/9 in 50 overs. Left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey was the standout bowler with a four-wicket haul for India U19.

Shifting to the 34th game, Australia U19 batted first and scored a total of 227/8 in 50 overs. No. 3 batter Sam Konstas smacked a 108-run knock in 121 balls with 11 fours and one six. Nathan Edwards scalped a three-wicket haul, conceding 32 runs for WI U19.

West Indies U19 scored 24/2 in 4.3 overs before rain interrupted the play and eventually, the game ended without a result. Charlie Anderson picked up two wickets, conceding 12 runs in 2.3 overs.

Delving into the details of the 35th game, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, the South African opening batter, scored 71 runs in 77 balls, including 10 fours. Romashan Pillay (27) and Riley Norton (41) posted crucial scores. Ultimately, they posted a total of 232/8 in 50 overs. Vishwa Lahiru, Malsha Tharupathi, and Supun Waduge scalped two wickets apiece for Sri Lanka U19.

In reply, Sri Lanka U19 got bundled out for 113 runs in 23.2 overs. Keeper-batter Sharujan Shanmuganathan was the top-scorer with 29 runs. Left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka was the wrecker-in-chief with a six-wicket haul.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup 2024.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Musheer Khan (IND19) 5 5 1 334 131 83.5 322 103.72 2 1 - 29 8 2 UP Saharan (IND19) 5 5 0 308 100 61.6 369 83.46 1 2 - 21 2 3 J Dunk (SCO19) 4 4 0 263 90 65.75 371 70.88 - 3 - 28 0 4 HD Weibgen (AUS19) 5 5 1 252 120 63 287 87.8 1 1 - 27 1 5 Shahzaib Khan (PAK19) 4 4 1 234 106 78 307 76.22 1 1 - 24 7 6 HT Dixon (AUS19) 5 5 0 217 89 43.4 249 87.14 - 2 - 24 5 7 Ariful Islam (BD19) 4 4 1 216 103 72 225 96 1 1 - 19 3 8 S Stolk (SA19) 5 5 0 214 86 42.8 144 148.61 - 2 - 29 10 9 LG Pretorius (SA19) 5 5 1 211 71 52.75 203 103.94 - 2 - 31 3 10 J Andrew (WI19) 5 4 1 207 130 69 189 109.52 1 1 - 23 3

India's no. 3 batter Musheer Khan consolidated his top spot in the run-scoring charts with 334 runs from five innings at an average of 83.5. Indian skipper Uday Saharan moved up from sixth to second rank with 308 runs from five innings.

Jamie Dunk (263) moved one spot down to secure the third position in the table with three fifties. Hugh Weibgen retained his fourth spot in the tally with 252 runs from five innings at an average of 63.

Pakistan’s Shahzaib Khan (234) slipped from third to fifth position. Australia’s Harry Dixon (217) maintained his sixth rank in the tally. Bangladesh's Ariful Islam descended from fifth to seventh slot, scoring 216 runs.

South Africa’s Steve Stolk (214) moved from ninth to eighth position. Lhuan Dre Pretorius propelled from 19th to ninth rank with 211 runs. Jewel Andrew glided down from eighth to 10th position with 207 runs.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 KT Maphaka (SA19) 5 5 261 43.3 4 172 18 6/21 9.55 3.95 14.5 - 3 2 SK Pandey (IND19) 5 5 293 48.5 6 106 16 4/19 6.62 2.17 18.31 3 - 3 Ubaid Shah (PAK19) 4 4 204 34 2 135 12 4/26 11.25 3.97 17 1 - 4 CA Vidler (AUS19) 4 4 145 24.1 4 86 11 4/17 7.81 3.55 13.18 2 - 5 V Lahiru (SL19) 5 5 252 42 6 131 11 3/19 11.9 3.11 22.9 - - 6 R Norton (SA19) 4 4 167 27.5 3 149 11 4/28 13.54 5.35 15.18 1 - 7 N Edward (WI19) 5 5 255 42.3 2 196 11 3/28 17.81 4.61 23.18 - - 8 N Tiwari (IND19) 4 4 174 29 3 123 9 4/20 13.66 4.24 19.33 2 - 9 Khalil Ahmed (AFG19) 4 4 200 33.2 3 131 9 4/51 14.55 3.93 22.22 1 - 10 Subash Bhandari (NEP19) 5 5 277 46.1 1 222 9 5/44 24.66 4.8 30.77 - 1

South Africa's left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka climbed up from third to top spot in the wickets standings with 18 wickets from five innings. India's Saumi Pandey slipped from top to second rank with 16 scalps from five innings.

Pakistan's Ubaid Shah (12) slipped one spot down to the third position. Callum Vidler (11) and Vishwa Lahiru (11) retained their fourth and fifth positions at 7.81 and 11.9 respectively. Riley Norton (11) ascended from the 17th to the sixth slot at an average of 13.54.

Nathan Edward ascended from 12th to seventh spot, scalping 11 wickets at 17.81. Naman Tiwari (9), Khalil Ahmed (9), and Subash Bhandari (9) slipped two spots each to make it to the eighth, ninth, and 10th slots, averaging 13.66, 14.55, and 24.66 respectively.

