Under-19 World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after New Zealand Under-19 vs Nepal Under-19 (Updated) ft. Snehith Reddy and Vishwa Lahiru

Sri Lanka Under-19 faced Zimbabwe Under-19 in the sixth match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, January 21, at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley. Meanwhile, New Zealand Under-19 and Nepal Under-19 locked horns at the Buffalo Park in East London in the second game of the day.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka who were bundled out for 204 runs in 48.3 overs. Five batters reached double-digits for the team, among whom Dinura Kalupahana emerged as the highest scorer smashing 60 runs off 55 deliveries.

Kohl Eksteen was the pick of the bowlers ending with three wickets for 40 runs in 10 overs. Newman Nyamhuri and Matthew Schonken took two wickets each, while Anesu Kamuriwo, Ryan Simbi, and Panashe Taruvinga picked one wicket each.

The second innings was reduced to 22 overs due to rain and Zimbabwe required 129 runs to win the match according to the DLS method. They could score only 89 runs before getting bundled out in 21.1 overs and lost the match by 39 runs.

In the second match of the day, New Zealand elected to bat against Nepal after winning the toss. Snehith Reddy amassed 147 runs off 125 deliveries and remained unbeaten. His knock helped New Zealand post a total of 302 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

In response, Arjun Kumal played a crucial knock of 90 runs off 104 deliveries for Nepal. However, no other batter crossed the 40-run mark for the team. They could only muster 238 runs for the loss of nine wickets and eventually lost the match by 64 runs.

That said, let us have a look at the most runs and wicket-takers list for the tournament:

Under 19 World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Snehith Reddy (NZ19) 1 1 1 147 147* - 125 117.6 1 - - 11 6 2 Jewel Andrew (WI19) 1 1 0 130 130 130 96 135.41 1 - - 14 3 3 Shahzaib Khan (PAK19) 1 1 0 106 106 106 126 84.12 1 - - 10 3 4 Arjun Kumal (NEP19) 1 1 0 90 90 90 104 86.53 - 1 - 12 0 5 Ben McKinney (ENG19) 1 1 0 88 88 88 68 129.41 - 1 - 12 3 6 Adarsh Singh (IND19) 1 1 0 76 76 76 96 79.16 - 1 - 6 0 7 Oscar Jackson (NZ19) 1 1 0 75 75 75 81 92.59 - 1 - 3 5 8 Dewan Marais (SA19) 1 1 0 65 65 65 38 171.05 - 1 - 4 4 9 Uday Saharan (IND19) 1 1 0 64 64 64 94 68.08 - 1 - 4 0 10 Dinura Kalupahana (SL19) 1 1 0 60 60 60 55 109.09 - 1 - 6 2

Snehith Reddy registered the highest individual score (147 runs) in the tournament in the previous match and has reached the top of the list.

Jewel Andrew is now in second place with 130 runs to his name. Shahzaib Khan is the third-highest run-scorer having scored 106 runs in his first game.

Arjun Kumal was the highest scorer for Nepal against New Zealand and has jumped to fourth position. Ben McKinney completes the top five list having scored 88 runs so far.

Under 19 World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Kwena Maphaka (SA19)"}">Kwena Maphaka (SA19) 1 1 55 9.1 1 38 5 5/38 7.6 4.14 11 - 1 2 Maruf Mridha (BD19) 1 1 48 8 1 43 5 5/43 8.6 5.37 9.6 - 1 3 Malsha Tharupathi (SL19) 1 1 24 4 - 17 4 4/17 4.25 4.25 6 1 - 4 Saumy Pandey (IND19) 1 1 59 9.5 1 24 4 4/24 6 2.44 14.75 1 - 5 Ubaid Shah (PAK19) 1 1 42 7 1 26 4 4/26 6.5 3.71 10.5 1 - 6 Khalil Ahmed (AFG19) 1 1 60 10 1 51 4 4/51 12.75 5.1 15 1 - 7 Mohammad Zeeshan (PAK19) 1 1 30 5 1 17 3 3/17 5.66 3.4 10 - - 8 Oliver Riley (IRE19) 1 1 48 8 1 21 3 3/21 7 2.62 16 - - 9 Farhan Ahmed (ENG19) 1 1 60 10 2 22 3 3/22 7.33 2.2 20 - - 10 Reuben Wilson (IRE19) 1 1 54 9 2 23 3 3/23 7.66 2.55 18 - -

Kwena Maphaka and Maruf Mridha are still in the first two places on this list respectively. They are the only bowlers who have picked a five-wicket haul in the tournament.

Malsha Tharupathi took four wickets for Sri Lanka in their first match of the tournament and has jumped to third place.

Saumy Pandey of India is in the fourth position having picked up four wickets in the only match he has played so far. Ubaid Shah has slipped to fifth position and has four wickets to his name.

