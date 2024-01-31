Under-19 World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Zimbabwe U19 vs South Africa U19 (Updated) ft. Hugh Weibgen and Kwena Maphaka

Nepal took on Bangladesh in the 28th match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, January 31, in Bloemfontein. Batting first, Nepal were bundled out for just 169 runs. Bishal Bikram scored a hard-fought 100-ball 48 while skipper Dev Khanal scored 35. However, the rest of the batters failed to contribute.

Rohanat Doullah Borson scalped four wickets for Bangladesh while Sheikh Paevez Jibon chipped in with three wickets. In reply, Bangladesh made light work of the chase, scaling down the target in just 25.2 overs with five wickets remaining. Ariful Islam (59*) and Jisham Alam (55) slammed half-centuries. Subash Bhandari picked up five wickets for Nepal.

Australia and England met in the 29th match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. Australian skipper Hugh Weibgen smashed a brilliant 126-ball 120 while Harry Dixon scored 53. They put up a competitive total of 266/6 on the board.

Theo Wylie was England's best bowler with four wickets. However, they were skittled out for a paltry 104 in the chase as Australia registered a massive 110-run win (DLS method). Callum Vidler grabbed four scalps with the ball while Raf MacMilllan (3) and Tom Straker (2) were also amongst the wickets.

In the 30th match, South Africa secured a commanding nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe. They bowled out Zimbabwe for just 102 runs in the first innings. Kwena Maphaka led the charge with five wickets. In reply, South Africa comfortably got over the line in just 13.3 overs as Lhuan-dre Pretorius remained unbeaten on 53.

Afghanistan beat USA in the 31st match. USA were skittled for 148 batting first. Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar grabbed three wickets while Faridoon Dawoodzai and captain Naseer Khan chipped in with two apiece.

Afghanistan struggled during the chase, however, managed to get over the line with three wickets and as many deliveries to spare. Naseer stood tall with a crucial 39 while Rahimullah Zurmati remained unbeaten on 37 to see them through.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Musheer Khan (IND19) 4 4 0 325 131 81.25 315 103.17 2 1 - 28 8 2 Shahzaib Khan(PAK19) 4 4 1 234 106 78 307 76.22 1 1 - 24 7 3 HD Weibgen (AUS19) 4 4 1 230 120 76.66 246 93.49 1 1 - 24 1 4 Ariful Islam (BD19) 4 4 1 216 103 72 225 96 1 1 - 19 3 5 UP Saharan (IND19) 4 4 0 208 75 52 262 79.38 - 2 - 12 2 6 HT Dixon (AUS19) 4 4 0 207 89 51.75 236 87.71 - 2 - 24 4 7 J Andrew (WI19) 4 4 1 207 130 69 189 109.52 1 1 - 23 3 8 S Stolk (SA19) 4 4 0 192 86 48 127 151.18 - 2 - 25 10 9 D Marais (SA19) 4 3 1 187 80* 93.5 127 147.24 - 2 - 17 8 10 J Dunk (SCO19) 3 3 0 187 90 62.33 278 67.26 - 2 - 20 0

With 325 runs, India's Musheer Khan remains at the top of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 batting charts. Shahzaib Khan, with 234 runs, occupies the second position. Australian skipper Hugh Weibgen broke into the top ten, taking the third position due to his brilliant century with 230 runs.

Ariful Islam moved six spots up to number four with 216 runs. Uday Saharan dropped two spots down to fifth with 208 runs. Harry Dixon takes the sixth position, closely following with 207 runs. Jewel Andrew slipped three places down to seventh with 207 runs.

South Africa's Steve Stolk takes the eighth position with 192 runs. Dewan Marais dropped four places to ninth with 187 runs while Jamie Dunk also slipped four spots down to the tenth position with 187 runs.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SK Pandey (IND19) 4 4 233 38.5 5 77 12 4/19 6.41 1.98 19.41 2 - 2 Ubaid Shah (PAK19) 4 4 204 34 2 135 12 4/26 11.25 3.97 17 1 - 3 KT Maphaka (SA19) 4 4 211 35.1 3 151 12 5/34 12.58 4.29 17.58 - 2 4 CA Vidler (AUS19) 3 3 133 22.1 4 74 11 4/17 6.72 3.33 12.09 2 - 5 V Lahiru (SL19) 4 4 192 32 6 87 9 3/19 9.66 2.71 21.33 - - 6 N Tiwari (IND19) 4 4 174 29 3 123 9 4/20 13.66 4.24 19.33 2 - 7 Khalil Ahmed (AFG19) 4 4 200 33.2 3 131 9 4/51 14.55 3.93 22.22 1 - 8 Subash Bhandari (NEP19) 4 4 217 36.1 1 167 9 5/44 18.55 4.61 24.11 - 1 9 AM Ghazanfar (AFG19) 4 4 240 40 7 134 8 3/29 16.75 3.35 30 - - 10 Maruf Mridha (BD19) 4 4 156 26 2 144 8 5/43 18 5.53 19.5 - 1

With 12 wickets and an average of 6.41, Saumy Pandey continues to top the bowling charts in the Under-19 World Cup 2024. Ubaid Shah retained his second position with 12 wickets. After a stunning performance, South Africa's Kwena Maphaka takes the third place with 12 wickets, averaging 12.58.

Cullum Vidler jumped four places to number four with 11 wickets. Vishwa Lahiru (9) dropped to the fifth place. Naman Tiwari (9), Khalil Ahmed (9), and Subhash Bhandari (9) take the sixth, seventh, and eighth positions, respectively.

Allah Ghazanfar (8) and Maruf Mridha (8) take the last two positions on the list, respectively.

