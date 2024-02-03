Under-19 World Cup 2024: Updated standings after England vs Zimbabwe, Match 38

Three games took place on Saturday, February 3, in the Under-19 World Cup 2024. Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five runs in the 36th game. Ireland beat New Zealand 41 by runs by the DLS method, while England beat Zimbabwe by 146 runs in the two other contests.

India and Pakistan remain in the first two places in Super Six, Group 1 with four wins and a NRR of +3.460 and +0.288 respectively. Bangladesh have won and lost two games and are third with anNRR of +1.008. Ireland have moved to fourth after winning their first Super Six game. They have a NRR of -1.163.

New Zealand have slipped to the penultimate spot from fourth. They have won one out of four games and have a NRR of -1.800. Nepal are searching for their first win and are in last with a NRR of -2.859.

Here’s a look at the updated Under-19 World Cup Group 1 standings:

Rank Team M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 India U19 4 4 0 0 0 8 3.46 2 Pakistan U19 4 4 0 0 0 8 0.288 3 Bangladesh U19 4 2 2 0 0 4 1.008 4 Ireland U19 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.163 5 New Zealand U19 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.8 6 Nepal U19 4 0 4 0 0 0 -2.859

Australia, South Africa and West Indies occupy the first three places in Super Six, Group 2 with NRRs of +3.240, +3.126, and +0.067, respectively.

England have moved to fourth from fifth with two wins in four games and a NRR of -0.160. Sri Lanka have moved to fifth from fourth with one win in four games and a NRR of -1.223. Zimbabwe are yet to win a game and are last with a NRR of -3.586.

Here’s a look at the updated Under-19 World Cup Group 2 standings:

Rank Team M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Australia U19 (Q) 4 3 0 0 1 7 3.24 2 South Africa U19 (Q) 4 3 1 0 0 6 3.126 3 West Indies U19 (E) 4 2 1 0 1 5 0.067 4 England U19 (E) 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.16 5 Sri Lanka U19 (E) 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.223 6 Zimbabwe U19 (E) 4 0 4 0 0 0 -3.586

Zimbabwe bowled out for 91 as Tazeem Ali's spell powers England to victory in Under-19 World Cup

Bangladesh elected to bowl after winning the toss against Pakistan, who were bundled out for 155 in 40.4 overs. Arafat Minhas was the only batter who scored more than 30. Rohanat Doullah Borson and Sheikh Paevez Jibon took four wickets apiece for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh didn’t have a great start either and were bowled out for 150 in 35.5 overs. Ubaid Shah was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with five wickets for 44 runs in 10 overs.

Meanwhile, Ireland won the toss against New Zealand and elected to bat. They lost two wickets in the first 10 overs before Gavin Roulston and Kian Hilton had a partnership of 129 runs for the third wicket. Ireland reached 267-9. Ewald Schreuder was the most successful bowler for New Zealand with four wickets for 46 runs in seven overs.

New Zealand reached 131-5 in 32.1 overs before the game got interrupted due to rain. They were 41 runs behind the par total as per DLS and lost the game.

In the other Under-19 World Cup game, Zimbabwe decided to bowl after winning the toss against England. Theo Wylie and Charlie Allison scored half-centuries as England made 237-7 in 50 overs. Allison was the highest scorer with 76 off 109.

In response, Zimbabwe were bundled out for 91 in 24.5 overs. Tazeem Ali bowled an exceptional spell of seven for 29 runs in 7.5 overs to win the Player of the Match award.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App