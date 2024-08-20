"Unnecessary sensationalism" - PCB trashes reports claiming that 2025 Champions Trophy might be rescheduled

The PCB has issued a clarification over reports that there might be some potential changes in the schedule for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan. Quashing all such claims, it lamented that such rumors are creating unnecessary sensationalism.

Pakistan is scheduled to host the ICC Champions Trophy in February-March next year. During a recent media interaction, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that some domestic matches may need to be shifted to facilitate uninterrupted construction work, leading to some concerns over the scheduling of the Champions Trophy too.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, though, asserted that there are no changes to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy schedule. Releasing a statement on the matter on their official website, the PCB clarified:

“It is disappointing that certain media outlets have misrepresented PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi’s comments from yesterday’s media interaction, misleadingly quoting him on the possibility of change of dates for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to security concerns, thus creating unnecessary sensationalism.

"The PCB Chair also mentioned that while some domestic matches may need to be shifted to facilitate uninterrupted construction work, this in no way pertains to the ICC Champions Trophy, which remains a priority for the PCB as a premier eight-team international event," the official statement added.

While stating that the PCB is fully committed to hosting a world-class Champions Trophy 2025, the cricket board also pointed out they have already submitted a draft schedule to the ICC, with the proposed dates (February 19 to March 9).

"None of our stadiums are of international standard" - PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi had recently said

During a recent media interaction, PCB chief Naqvi had made a somewhat controversial statement, commenting that none of the stadiums in Pakistan are of international standard.

"There's a huge difference in international stadiums and those of ours... none of our stadiums are of international standard.

"The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) team is working day and night. [We] will make our stadiums one of the best in the world... providing basic facilities in stadiums is [our] first priority," Naqvi was quoted as saying in media reports.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing construction work at the National Stadium in Karachi, the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been moved to Rawalpindi.

Both Tests will now be played at the same venue. The first Test begins on August 21 and the second on August 30.

