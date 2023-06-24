"Unreal downfall" - Twitterati react after West Indies' 35-run loss to Zimbabwe in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023

West Indies suffered their maiden defeat in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 as they lost by 35 runs against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

The two nations locked horns in the 13th match of the tournament. West Indies won the toss and elected to field first. Zimbabwe managed to post a decent 268-run total, thanks to fine half-centuries from Sikandar Raza (68) and Ryan Burl (50).

Keemo Paul was the pick of the bowlers, bagging three wickets. In reply, the Shai Hope-led side came up with a disappointing performance, getting bundled out for 233.

Kyle Mayers and Roston Chase were the top performers with the bat for the side, scoring 56 and 44, respectively. Tendai Chatara picked up three wickets, while Sikandar Raza, Richard Ngarava, and Blessing Muzarabani took two wickets each.

Following the match, many fans took to social media, trolling the two-time ODI World Cup winners for the loss. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

khushanshu @no1khush @mufaddal_vohra Once a most threating team of World, now is struggling to qualify for world cup. Unreal downfall of West Indies @mufaddal_vohra Once a most threating team of World, now is struggling to qualify for world cup. Unreal downfall of West Indies

rishiism @rishiism_ @mufaddal_vohra bhagwan kitna bhi bura wqat dikhana par west indies jaise downfall mat lana @mufaddal_vohra bhagwan kitna bhi bura wqat dikhana par west indies jaise downfall mat lana📉

Saeed Ahmed🇮🇳 @Saeed_Naik5 @mufaddal_vohra Itna ganda wala downfall to dushman ka bhi na aaye @mufaddal_vohra Itna ganda wala downfall to dushman ka bhi na aaye

Sigma rules @Sigmarules17 @cric_Westindies have hit rock bottom. I don't see them qualify for the 2023 world cup now. Embarrassing moment. Well played @cricketzimb @cric_Westindies have hit rock bottom. I don't see them qualify for the 2023 world cup now. Embarrassing moment. Well played @cricketzimb

Hameez @HameezOnTheMove Never thought West Indies cricket would hit such a low Never thought West Indies cricket would hit such a low 🔅

Dev868 @Dev8682 How lower can West Indies go? How lower can West Indies go?

Shwetabh @shwetabh146 @mufaddal_vohra West Indies is good for nothing team @mufaddal_vohra West Indies is good for nothing team

That indian lad @YouoYouo20 @Ben_Wisden In the next 3-4 years it will be no shock that you won't see or hear something like West indies near cricket @Ben_Wisden In the next 3-4 years it will be no shock that you won't see or hear something like West indies near cricket

SanjS @SanjSunofficial

#WestIndies From West Indies winning consecutive world cups to losing in the wc qualifiers vs Zimbabwe....the downfall from 25th June in 1983 to 24th June 2023. From West Indies winning consecutive world cups to losing in the wc qualifiers vs Zimbabwe....the downfall from 25th June in 1983 to 24th June 2023.#WestIndies

𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐮𝐬⁴⁵ @NewGodOfCricket @CricCrazyJohns Westindies Green Jersey pehen ke khel Rahi thi kya ? @CricCrazyJohns Westindies Green Jersey pehen ke khel Rahi thi kya ?

Srikanth Dhulipala @SrikanthDhul26 @CricCrazyJohns Predicted this result right after WI announced their squad for the qualifiers. WI should only play T20s. @CricCrazyJohns Predicted this result right after WI announced their squad for the qualifiers. WI should only play T20s.

FabLM7⭐⭐⭐ @FabLM7 @mufaddal_vohra No wonder West Indies can't get main sponsor @mufaddal_vohra No wonder West Indies can't get main sponsor

Anthony Spiteri @anthonyspiteri @mufaddal_vohra So sad seeing the slow demise of West Indian cricket… they clearly have the grass roots talent, but that’s been drained by lack of success and the lure of other sports… but on the other hand, great to see Zimbabwe climb again. @mufaddal_vohra So sad seeing the slow demise of West Indian cricket… they clearly have the grass roots talent, but that’s been drained by lack of success and the lure of other sports… but on the other hand, great to see Zimbabwe climb again.

With two wins from three games, West Indies are currently placed third in Group A. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, are the table toppers with a three-match winning streak.

"If we had 260 to chase before the game started, we would have happily taken that" - West Indies captain Shai Hope

Speaking at the post-match presentation, West Indies skipper Shai Hope expressed his disappointment over the team's performance against Zimbabwe.

He pointed out that dropped catches by his team ultimately proved very costly for them, stating:

"To be honest, too much is in my mind right now. Certainly a lot of disappointment. We let ourselves down in the field. If we had to chase around 260, we would have taken that as a batting group. We know what we did in this game. We have to come hard on Monday, and no excuses. Catches let us down, plain and simple. And then with the bat, if we had 260 to chase before the game started, we would have happily taken that.

Shai Hope and Co. will next be seen in action on Monday, June 26, when they take on the Netherlands at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare. The Caribbean side has already qualified for the next stage of the tournament. Hence, they still have a chance to redeem themselves.

