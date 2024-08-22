“Unstoppable force” – PCB chief reacts to Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 171 in 1st PAK vs BAN 2024 Test

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday called Mohammad Rizwan an unstoppable force following the latter’s heroics in the opening Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Naqvi added that Rizwan has proved himself an asset to Pakistan’s Test team and will only go from strength to strength following an unbeaten 171 runs off 239 balls, comprising three sixes and 11 boundaries.

During his marathon knock, Rizwan also shared a 240-run partnership with another centurion Saud Shakeel for the fifth wicket to put Pakistan on top against the visitors.

Naqvi wrote on X:

“What an unstoppable force Muhammad Rizwan has proven to be in the Test Match today! Congratulations to him for scoring 150 runs with the help of 9 fours and 3 sixers! He has surely proven himself to be an asset for Test Cricket in Pakistan.”

“What a treat to watch! Hoping to see his performance elevate in the coming matches as well, he has surely made Pakistani Cricket Fans proud!”

Notably, Mohammad Rizwan became only the fifth Pakistan batter to score 150 or more in Tests. He has joined Imtiaz Ahmed, Taslim Arif, Rashid Latif, and Kamran Akmal among the elite list.

“Celebrating individual achievements uplift the moral of our players” – Mohsin Naqvi on Mohammad Rizwan’s batting partner Saud Shakeel

Mohsin Naqvi further lauded Mohammad Rizwan’s partner in crime Saud Shakeel for scoring 141 runs off 261 deliveries, a knock laced with nine boundaries. The PCB chief wrote on X:

“Celebrating individual achievements uplift the morale of our players! Saud Shakeel did a wonderful job by scoring 141 runs and kept the team afloat. Such a performance requires tenacity and grit, and kudos to him for making the country proud!”

Shakeel had also shared a 98-run partnership with half-centurion Saim Ayub after the hosts were reduced to 16/3 on Day 1.

At stumps on Day 2, Bangladesh were 27 without loss, with Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan at the crease. They are trailing by 421 runs in their first innings.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan declared for 448/6 in their first innings. Apart from Rizwan and Shakeel, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, and Agha Salman chipped in with scores of 56 (98), 29* (24) and 19 (36), respectively. Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud scalped two wickets apiece, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan picked up one each.

