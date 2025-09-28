“Unsung hero of this bowling attack” - Varun Aaron's massive praise for Indian pacer's effort in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Former India pacer Varun Aaron has praised all-rounder Shivam Dube for his effort with the ball in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. The match is being played on Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In Hardik Pandya’s absence, Dube was entrusted with the new-ball duty. The 32-year-old bowled the first and third overs of Pakistan’s innings, conceding just 12 runs. Overall, he bowled three overs for 23 runs, while Pakistan were bundled out for 146 in 19.1 overs. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Aaron lauded Dube’s bowling effort, saying:

“The unsung hero of this entire bowling attack is Shivam Dube. The way he's bowled his three overs, because there's a lot of pressure. It's not easy to all of a sudden bowl in a final, take the new ball, and get the job done. He got the job done.”

Shivam Dube concluded the tournament with five wickets from as many innings, averaging 20.20 with a strike rate of 15.60, and maintained an economy of 7.76, with best figures of 3/4.

“Collapse for the ages” - Aakash Chopra reacts to Pakistan’s horror show in Asia Cup final against India

During the same interaction, former India opener Aakash Chopra reflected on Pakistan’s collapse. After being put into bat, Pakistan were cruising at one stage, scoring 107/1 after 12 overs. However, the Indian bowlers mounted an emphatic comeback, bowling Pakistan out for 146 from 113/1. Reacting to the collapse, Chopra said:

“Some really clueless batting. You expect a slightly better show. I mean, 113/1, you are cruising. That actually validates or just tells you a few things about how the pitch is playing. Whether the spin is actually that daunting to handle. And then if you collapse the way Pakistan did and not last the quota of 20 overs, that’s like one collapse for the ages, man.”

Kuldeep Yadav starred for India with four scalps, while Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel picked up two each.

