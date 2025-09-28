  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • “Unsung hero of this bowling attack” - Varun Aaron's massive praise for Indian pacer's effort in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

“Unsung hero of this bowling attack” - Varun Aaron's massive praise for Indian pacer's effort in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

By Dev Sharma
Modified Sep 28, 2025 23:22 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup Final - Source: Getty
India bundled out Pakistan for 146 in the Asia Cup 2025 final (Source: Getty)

Former India pacer Varun Aaron has praised all-rounder Shivam Dube for his effort with the ball in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. The match is being played on Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

In Hardik Pandya’s absence, Dube was entrusted with the new-ball duty. The 32-year-old bowled the first and third overs of Pakistan’s innings, conceding just 12 runs. Overall, he bowled three overs for 23 runs, while Pakistan were bundled out for 146 in 19.1 overs. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Aaron lauded Dube’s bowling effort, saying:

“The unsung hero of this entire bowling attack is Shivam Dube. The way he's bowled his three overs, because there's a lot of pressure. It's not easy to all of a sudden bowl in a final, take the new ball, and get the job done. He got the job done.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shivam Dube concluded the tournament with five wickets from as many innings, averaging 20.20 with a strike rate of 15.60, and maintained an economy of 7.76, with best figures of 3/4.

“Collapse for the ages” - Aakash Chopra reacts to Pakistan’s horror show in Asia Cup final against India

During the same interaction, former India opener Aakash Chopra reflected on Pakistan’s collapse. After being put into bat, Pakistan were cruising at one stage, scoring 107/1 after 12 overs. However, the Indian bowlers mounted an emphatic comeback, bowling Pakistan out for 146 from 113/1. Reacting to the collapse, Chopra said:

Ad
“Some really clueless batting. You expect a slightly better show. I mean, 113/1, you are cruising. That actually validates or just tells you a few things about how the pitch is playing. Whether the spin is actually that daunting to handle. And then if you collapse the way Pakistan did and not last the quota of 20 overs, that’s like one collapse for the ages, man.”

Kuldeep Yadav starred for India with four scalps, while Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel picked up two each.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications