UP T20 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Gorakhpur Lions and Meerut Mavericks, Match 23

Both matches of the ongoing UP T20 2023 scheduled for Sunday, September 10, were abandoned due to rain. Noida Super Kings and Lucknow Falcons were supposed to face each other in the 22nd match. The 23rd match was supposed to be contested by Gorakhpur Lions and Meerut Mavericks.

As a result of the recent cancellations, Noida Super Kings continue at the top of the points table, followed by Meerut Mavericks in second place.

Kashi Rudras and Kanpur Superstars will face-off in the first match on Monday, September 11. In the second game of the day, the top two teams in the table, Noida Super Kings and Meerut Mavericks, will go head-to-head.

Match between Noida Super Kings and Lucknow Falcons abandoned

Since the 22nd match of the UP T20 2023 was abandoned due to rain, Noida Super Kings and Lucknow Falcons earned a point each.

After eight games in the season, the Super Kings have six wins and one loss and one no-result. The Falcons have recorded four wins and two losses from eight games, with two no-results.

Match between Gorakhpur Lions and Meerut Mavericks cancelled

Gorakhpur Lions and Meerut Mavericks also got one point each following the cancellation of the second match of the day due to rain.

The Lions have won only one of their eight matches so far. The recent no-result took their points tally to three. On the other hand, the Mavericks have 11 points from eight games with five wins, two losses, and one no-result.

UP T20 2023 Updated Points Table

Noida Super Kings, with 13 points, continue to rule at the top of the points table. Meerut Mavericks are in second place with 11 points. Lucknow Falcons occupy the third spot with ten points.

In the bottom half of the table, Kanpur Superstars have five points from eight matches, followed by Kashi Rudras' four points after six games. Gorakhpur Lions are languishing at the bottom of the table.