UP T20 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings, Match 25

At the end of today’s play in the ongoing UP T20 2023, Meerut Mavericks claimed the top position on the points table after beating Noida Super Kings. Kashi Rudras are in fourth place after beating Kanpur Superstars.

Kashi Rudras beat Kanpur Superstars by 4 runs

The match between Kashi Rudras and Kanpur Superstars saw the Rudras scoring 148/8 after a shaky start. They lost a few quick wickets early on but Karan Sharma, the captain, resurrected the innings with a solid 33 off 22 balls. Kamil Khan then took charge with a 34-ball 43 while Shivam Bansal contributed a further 23.

Rahul Rajpal started the chase for Kanpur Superstars with a 34-ball 50 but the side lost a couple of wickets in quick succession. The lower-middle order tried to keep the Superstars in contention as Sandeep Tomar scored 26 and Prashant Choudhary added a brisk 15-ball 24. But they eventually fell short by four runs following a brilliant spell from Mohammad Sharim (4-0-32-3).

Meerut Mavericks beat Noida Super Kings by 42 runs

The second match of the day in UP T20 2023 between Meerut Mavericks and Noida Super Kings was a high-scoring one. Meerut Mavericks captain Madhav Kaushik scored 50 off 36 whereas Rinku Singh smashed 53 off 32.

Despite losing the openers quickly, the Mavericks managed to score 176/6. Satyam Chauhan was the pick of the bowlers for the Kings, taking two for 27 in his four overs.

In reply, captain Samarth Singh scored a 35-ball 45 alongside opening partner Manish Solanki (21). However, the middle order collapsed, and despite a quick-fire 22 from Tarun Pawadia, Noida Super Kings were bundled out for 134.

UP T20 2023 Points Table

Meerut Mavericks defeated Noida Super Kings to occupy the top spot on the points table with 13 points in nine games. Noida Super Kings have the same points but Meerut have a better NRR.

Lucknow Falcons find themselves in third position followed by Kashi Rudras in fourth. Kanpur Superstars take the fifth spot while Gorakhpur Lions are rock bottom.