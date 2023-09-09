UP T20 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions, Match 19

In the 18th match of the UP T20 2023, Meerut Mavericks defeated Kanpur Superstars by 4 runs (D/L Method).

The next match saw Noida Super Kings beating Gorakhpur Lions by 7 wickets. With the win, Noida Super Kings now have 12 points, as they dominate the points table.

Meerut Mavericks beat Kanpur Superstars by 4 runs (D/L Method)

Kanpur Superstars won the toss and decided to bowl first. The match was interrupted by rains and had to cut twice in between. At first, it was reduced to 11 overs and then 6 overs each. Meanwhile, Meerut scored 103/2 in 9 overs and Kanpur had to chase 79 runs in 6 overs via the D/L method to win the match.

However, they could manage to score just 74/6 during the chase and Meerut won the match. Rituraj Sharam scored 47 off 24 and Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 22 off 10. From Kanpur Superstars, their captain Sameer Rizvi scored 38 off 15. Yash Garg claimed 3-15 in 2 overs for Meerut Mavericks.

Noida Super Kings win against Gorakhpur Lions by 7 wickets

In the next fixture, Gorakhpur Lions batted first and scored a massive 182/6. The openers laid the foundation as Abhishek Goswami (44 off 30) and Dhruv Jurel (85) off 49 added 93 runs together at the top. Naman Tiwari was the best bowler from Noida Super Kings and he scalped 3-31.

In response, Almas Shaukat and Samarth Singh took charge of the chase with 46 and 50 runs respectively for Noida. Later Aditya Sharma’s brilliant cameo of 27-ball 46* was enough to win the match for Noida Super Kings. They scored 185 for the loss of 3 wickets. None of the bowlers from Gorakhpur Lions had a good impact except Abdul Rehman, who still managed to claim 2-40.

Noida Super Kings are at the top of the table with 12 points from seven matches. Meerut Mavericks are second followed by Lucknow Falcons in third. Kashi Rudras are fourth followed by Kanpur Superstars, who are now in fifth place with Gorakhpur Lions at the bottom on sixth position.