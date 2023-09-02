UP T20 League 2023: How did the IPL players fare on Day 3 of the league?

In the fourth match of the UP T20 League 2023, the Kanpur Superstars registered a convincing win over Meerut Mavericks by seven wickets. In the fifth game, the Noida Super Kings steamrolled Gorakhpur Lions to retain their top position on the leaderboard.

Green Park in Kanpur hosted these two contests.

In the fourth game, after being put into bat first, Meerut posted a challenging total of 204/3 in 20 overs, courtesy of opener Swastik Chikara's century. In the middle order, Rinku Singh's 42-run knock helped the team reach the dominating score.

In reply, Kanpur lived up to everyone's expectations, chasing the target with one over to spare. No. 3 batter, Sameer Rizvi responded perfectly with a century. Alongside him, Ansh Yadav and Akshdeep Nath played anchoring roles.

Turning to the fifth contest, after opting to bat first, the Noida Super Kings racked up an impressive total of 182/5 in 20 overs. Opener Samarth Singh and middle-order batters Aditya Sharma and Saurabh Kumar did exceptionally well in putting up a good score on the board.

In response, the Gorakhpur Lions failed to create a significant impact as they lost half their side for just 36 runs in 9.5 overs. Middle-order batters Yashovardhan Singh and Shivam Sharma’s knocks didn’t help the Lions in threatening the opposition. In the end, the Kings registered a comfortable win by 43 runs.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 3 of the UP T20 League 2023.

Rinku Singh (Meerut Mavericks)

Meerut star batter Rinku Singh continued his red-hot form, scoring 42 runs off just 24 balls with five fours and one six at a valuable strike rate of 175. However, his knock came to an end off Ankit Rajpoot’s clever delivery.

Ankit Rajpoot (Kanpur Superstars)

Ankit Rajpoot had a poor outing with the ball. The only positive for him was Rinku Singh's wicket. However, he conceded 50 runs in his four-over spell at an economy of 12.50.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Noida Super Kings)

Image Credits:- Hindustan Times

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was exceptional with his miserly spell of 0/26 in four overs. However, he couldn't scalp any wicket but kept the opposition on the backfoot with his perfect lines and lengths in the powerplay.

Nitish Rana (Noida Super Kings)

Nitish Rana, the Noida Super Kings skipper, couldn't perform well with the willow, scoring just four runs off eight balls. However, he rolled his arm perfectly well, scalping two crucial wickets, and conceding just nine runs in his two-over spell.