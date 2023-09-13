UP T20 League 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions (Updated) ft. Sameer Rizvi and Vineet Panwar

In the 26th match of the UP T20 League, Kashi Rudras steamrolled Lucknow Falcons by nine wickets. In the 27th contest, Gorakhpur Lions continued their losing streak, with a 37-run defeat against the Kanpur Superstars.

In the 26th game, after losing the toss, Lucknow Falcons batted first in the rain-curtailed game, posting a total of 142 in the 16-over-a-side contest.

Opener Shaurya Singh top scored for Lucknow with a 52-run knock off 32 balls. Kashi medium pacer Atal Bihari Rai continued his red-hot form with a match-winning six-wicket haul.

In response, opener Karan Sharma never looked back and played an unbeaten 81-run knock off 49 balls with five fours and seven sixes. He was well supported by Shivam Bansal, who scored 33 runs off 18 balls and stayed unbeaten. Kashi chased down the total in 14 overs.

Shifting our focus to the 27th match of the tournament, Kanpur Superstars batted first and mustered a total of 212/4 from 20 overs. This was thanks to captain Sameer Rizvi's 104-run unbeaten knock-off from just 49 balls. Sparsh Agarwal was the standout bowler for the Lions, scalping two crucial wickets.

In this case, the Lions started off pretty well, scoring 119/3 up till the 12.2 over mark. However, things turned drastically for them as Kartikeya Yadav and Jasmer Dhankar bagged two wickets each to push the Lions on the back foot. In 20 overs, the Lions could score only 175/7, losing the game by 37 runs.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Runs List

Meerut batter Swastik Chikara continues to lead the batting chart with 456 runs from seven matches at an average of 91.2. Kanpur Superstars batter Sameer Rizvi was propelled to the second rank after scoring an unbeaten century.

Kashi Rudras' batter Karan Sharma is the third-ranked batter with 358 runs from eight matches. Noida batter Samarth Singh and Lions' Abhishek Goswami occupy the fourth and fifth slots, having accumulated 331 and 323 runs, respectively.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Wickets List

After bagging a six-fer, Atal Bihari Rai, the Kashi medium pacer, strengthened his pole position, having taken 20 wickets overall. Vineet Panwar, with 13 wickets, is the second-best bowler in the competition.

Meerut left-arm spinner Yash Garg occupied the third slot, with 12 wickets. Lions' bowler Abdul Rehman settled at the fourth spot. Noida pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar took up the fifth rank, racking up nine wickets.