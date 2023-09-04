UP T20 League 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons (Updated) ft. Sameer Rizvi and Vineet Panwar

In the eighth game of Uttar Pradesh T20, 2023, Gorakhpur Lions defeated Meerut Mavericks by eight wickets on Sunday, September 3. In the ninth match of the tournament on the same day, Lucknow Falcons pulled off a thrilling win over Kanpur Superstars by two wickets. Green Park in Kanpur hosted both games.

Gorakhpur Lions won the toss and asked Meerut Mavericks to bat first. Despite the side losing wickets at regular intervals, Meerut opener Swastik Chikara continued his red-hot form with a brilliant century, featuring seven fours and eight maximums at a strike rate of 206.

Keeper-batter Uvaish Ahmed's 18-ball 38 cameo propelled Meerut to 213/8 in 20 overs. Lions pacer Vasu Vats bagged three crucial wickets while Abdul Rehman took two scalps.

In reply, Gorakhpur Lions lost opener Harshit Sethi for 19 runs in the fifth over. Captain Abhishek Goswami set the tone for other batters in the middle, scoring 48 runs off 36 balls.

After the skipper’s dismissal, Yashovardhan Singh's 81* off 40 and Siddharth Yadav's 61* off 24 brilliantly guided the Lions to the target with a 110-run unbeaten third-wicket partnership. They never let the run rate get out of hand, taking the Lions home with seven deliveries to spare.

Turning to the ninth encounter, after being asked to bat first, Kanpur Superstars smacked a whopping total of 221 runs for the loss of five wickets in their stipulated 20 overs.

The top three batters contributed with fifty-plus scores in reaching the dominating total. Karthikeya Jaiswal topped the wickets column for Lucknow Falcons with three wickets.

In response, the Falcons looked in complete control of the game till the 12th over of the game when captain Priyam Garg was dismissed. However, they quickly lost their next seven wickets.

Nonetheless, Aaradhya Yadav's unbeaten 50 off 24 balls took the Falcons home off the last delivery of the innings.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Runs List

Kanpur Superstars no.3 batter Sameer Rizvi's 69-run knock took him to the number one spot on the batting chart with 248 runs at an average of 62.

Meerut Mavericks opener Swastik Chikara's 101-run knock against the Lions propelled him to the second spot with 209 runs at an average of 104.5.

Noida Super Kings batter Samarth Singh and Lions' Abhishek Goswami occupy the third and fourth spots with 177 and 162 runs, respectively.

Lucknow Falcons skipper Priyam Garg scored a match-winning 54-run knock against Kanpur to climb to the fifth spot with 144 runs at an average of 72.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Wickets List

Kanpur Superstars pacer Vineet Panwar bagged the top position on the most wickets chart with eight wickets from two matches. His colleague Aquib Khan settled with the second rank, mustering five scalps.

Falcons pacer Yash Dayal's four wickets propelled him to the third spot. Lions Dhruv Pratap Singh has taken four wickets and occupies the fourth slot. Atal Bihari, Rudra's medium pacer, settled on the fifth spot, also having taken four wickets.