UP T20 League 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions (Updated) ft. Swastik Chikara and Atal Bihari Rai

In the 12th encounter of the UP T20 League 2023, Meerut Mavericks returned to their winning ways by defeating Noida Super Kings by nine wickets. In the 13th game, Kashi Rudras continued their momentum, bagging a comprehensive win over Gorakhpur Lions by 31 runs. Green Park in Kanpur hosted both of these contests.

In the 12th match, Noida Super Kings were asked to bat first, putting up a total of 172/8 in 20 overs. Openers Almas Shaukat and Samarth Singh posted 30-plus scores for Noida, while Yash Garg stood out for Meerut as the top bowler.

In reply, opener Swastik Chikara looked in ultra-aggressive touch, smacking an unbeaten 108-run knock off just 56 deliveries, sealing the deal for Meerut in just 16 overs. With this win, the team was propelled to the fourth spot on the points table.

Shifting our focus to the 13th game, Kashi Rudras, after opting to bat first, racked up a total of 178/4 in their stipulated 20 overs. Opener Karan Sharma continued his good form, scoring 63 runs. He was well supported by Prince Yadav, who mustered 59* runs off 42 balls.

In response, Gorakhpur Lions never looked in control of the chase, losing wickets in regular intervals. Middle-order batter Siddharth Yadav top-scored for the Lions, smacking 41 runs. In the end, the Lions fell short of the target by 31 runs, continuing to hold the wooden spoon.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Runs List

Meerut Mavericks opener Swastik Chikara strengthened his top spot on the batting chart after scoring an unbeaten century over Noida. Interestingly, this is his third century of the season and he has accumulated 317 runs from four innings at an average of 158.5.

Kanpur Superstars' Sameer Rizvi maintained his second position on the table with 253 runs from five innings at a remarkable strike rate of 191.67. Noida batter Samarth Singh claimed the third spot, amassing 213 runs from four innings.

Rudras opener and skipper Karan Sharma propelled himself to the fourth spot, scoring 209 runs in the competition. Lions batter Abhishek Goswami scored four runs against Rudras to move down to the fifth rank, with 207 runs from five innings.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Wickets List

Kanpur pacer Vineet Panwar retained his pole position, having scalped 10 wickets from three innings. Rudras' medium pacer Atal Bihari Rai has scalped nine wickets from three innings to maintain his second rank on the bowling chart.

Lions' bowler Abdul Rehman was propelled to the third spot after bagging two wickets over Rudras, racking up eight wickets. Falcons' pacers Kartikeya Jaiswal and Yash Dayal settled at fourth and fifth ranks, with seven and six wickets, respectively.