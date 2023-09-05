UP T20 League 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons (Updated) ft. Sameer Rizvi and Vineet Panwar

In the 10th match of UP T20 League 2023, Kanpur Superstars registered a comprehensive 19-run victory over Gorakhpur Lions. In the 11th contest, Lucknow Falcons defeated Kashi Rudras in a close game by five wickets. Green Park in Kanpur hosted these two encounters.

Kanpur Superstars batted first after losing the toss in the first game of the day. Opener Ansh Yadav and middle-order batters Akshdeep Nath and Sandeep Tomar displayed excellent form with the willow, each contributing 40-plus runs to propel their team to 185/4 in 20 overs. Lions' Abdul Rehman continued his impressive form with another three-wicket haul.

In reply, Gorakhpur Lions could score just 166/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Siddharth Sarvan top-scored with an unbeaten 82-run knock off 41 balls. Kanpur bowlers Vineet Panwar and Jasmer Dhankar bagged two wickets each.

Turning to the 11th game, Kashi Rudras were asked to bat first and scored just 122 runs in 18.4 overs. Captain Karan Sharma was the only batter to cross the 30-run mark, scoring 31 runs off 24 balls. Kartikeya Jaiswal scalped three wickets for the Falcons.

In response, Lucknow Falcons were in trouble inside the powerplay, losing three wickets with just 21 runs on the board. However, Shaurya Singh, Aaradhya Yadav, and Kritagya Singh stabilized the innings to take their side over the line with five wickets to spare in the last over.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Runs List

Kanpur Superstars' Sameer Rizvi maintained his top spot on the batting chart with 253 runs from five innings at an average of 50.60 and a strike rate of 191.67. Meerut batter Swastik Chikara occupies the second spot with 209 runs from three innings at a remarkable average of 104.5.

Lions batter Abhishek Goswami secured the third position on the table with 203 runs from four innings at an exceptional average of 67.67. Kanpur batter Ansh Yadav is fourth with 190 runs and Samarth Singh, the Noida batter, is fifth in the list with 177 runs from three innings at an average of 59.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Wickets List

Kanpur pacer Vineet Panwar retained his top rank with 10 wickets in just three matches. Kashi Rudras medium pacer Atal Bihari Rai rose to the second rank with seven wickets, followed by Falcons’ Kartikeya Jaiswal, who has also taken seven scalps.

Falcons bowler Yash Dayal took two wickets against the Rudras to claim the fourth rank on the table with six wickets. Lions bowler Abdul Rehman's six wickets from four innings means he is fifth in the most-wickets chart.