UP T20 League 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks match (Updated) ft. Abhishek Goswami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Green Park in Kanpur hosted the day of Super Overs in UP T20 League 2023. In the second match, Lucknow Falcons defeated Gorakhpur Lions in a thrilling Super Over. In the third encounter, Kashi Rudras lost to Meerut Mavericks in yet another nail-biting Super Over.

In the second encounter, opting to bat first, Lucknow Falcons put their best foot forward, scoring 183/5 in their stipulated 20 overs. Keeper-batter Aaradhya Yadav's unbeaten 71-run knock off 46 balls played a pivotal role in the Falcons putting up a dominating total. Moreover, Kritagya Singh and Hardeep Singh scored some important runs for Lucknow in the death overs.

In reply, Lions opener Abhishek Goswami scored an unbeaten 95 in leveling the scores in 20 overs, taking the game to Super Over. The Lions could score only eight runs, as Falcons chased down the target in just four balls to bag their first win of the season.

Coming to the third match, Meerut posted 181/4 after opting to bat first. Skipper Madhav Kaushik shined with the willow, scoring 87* runs off 52 balls. However, other batters didn’t put up a notable score.

In response, Opener Karan Sharma and no.3 batter Shivam Bansal's fifty-plus scores kept Kashi Rudras in the game for a while. However, their middle order failed pretty badly as they staged a collapse. Interestingly, lower-order batter Mohammad Sharim smacked a 4-ball 16-run knock to take the game to the second Super Over of the day.

Turning the deciding over, Meerut’s Yogendra Doyla conceded 16 runs, scalping a wicket. In response, Meerut started with Rinku Singh as an opener. In-form Rinku sealed the game with three consecutive sixes, winning the game in a stylish manner.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Runs List

Gorakhpur Lions captain Abhishek Goswami's unbeaten 95-run knock as opener kept him on top of the batting chart. He also contributed 2 runs in the super over. Noida Super Kings batter Samarth Singh occupied the second rank with 91 runs.

Meerut Mavericks skipper Madhav Kaushik's unbeaten 87-run knock propelled him to the third position. Lucknow Falcons star batter Aaradhya Yadav settled with the fourth spot, racking up 71 runs over Lions.

Kashi Rudras opener Karan Sharma is occupying the fifth spot with 58 runs at a notable strike rate of 131.82.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Wickets List

Kings star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is leading the bowling chart with two wickets at an average of eight. Kashi Rudras left-arm spinner Shiva Singh bagged two wickets over Meerut to secure the second rank.

Kanpur Superstars leg-spinner Jasmer Dhankar, and Meerut star player Vaibhav Chaudhary settled with third and fourth spots bagging two wickets each. Lucknow Falcons pacer Yash Dayal also scalped two wickets, allowing him to claim the fifth rank.