UP T20 League 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions (Updated) ft. Swastik Chikara and Atal Bihari Rai

Noida Super Kings and Lucknow Falcons registered wins on Thursday, September 7, in the UP T20 League 2023.

In the 16th match of the league, the Super Kings registered an eight-wicket win against Kanpur Superstars. Batting first, the Superstars mustered 165/7 in 20 overs. Sandeep Tomar top-scored with 40 runs off 20 balls while Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred for Noida with three wickets.

In the chase, the Super Kings batters were ruthless, winning the game in 19 overs while losing just two wickets. Opener Almas Shaukar scored 55 runs off 45 balls while captain Nitish Rana was the standout batter with an unbeaten 86-run knock off 46 balls.

Later, in match No. 17 of the league, Lucknow Falcons defeated Gorakhpur Lions by 10 wickets in a rain-curtailed encounter. The Lions elected to bat first in the eight-over-a-side match and put up 78 runs on the board for the loss of eight wickets. Opener Abhishek Goswami top-scored with 31 runs off 16 balls. For the Falcons, Vikrant Chaudhary and Nadeem bagged three wickets apiece.

In response, Falcons openers Shaurya Singh and Harsh Tyagi came out all guns blazing, helping the team win the contest by 10 wickets and taking the second spot on the points table.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Runs List

Meerut opener Swastik Chikara continued to lead the batting chart with 373 runs from five innings at an average of 124.33. Kanpur Superstars Sameer Rizvi is in the second spot with 290 runs from six innings.

With 238 runs at an average of 41.37, Lions opener Abhishek Goswami propelled to the third spot. Noida batters Samarth Singh and Nitish Rana are in the fourth and fifth positions with 232 and 224 runs, respectively.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Wickets List

Kashi bowler Atal Bihari Rai has scalped eight wickets to lead the bowling charts. Kanpur bowler Vineet Panwar is in the second spot with 11 scalps while Noida pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one spot behind with eight wickets.

Lions bowler Abdul Rehman occupies the fourth spot with eight scalps from four innings, followed by Falcons bowler Vikrant Chaudhary, who has eight scalps to his name.