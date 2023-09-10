In the 20th match of the UP T20 League 2023, Meerut Mavericks continued their winning momentum by securing a convincing victory over Kashi Rudras by seven wickets. The 21st contest, on the other hand, ended without a result due to incessant rain.

Shifting our focus to the 20th game, Kashi Rudras batted first, mustering a total of 155/5 in their stipulated 20 overs. Shivam Bansal was the star performer for Kashi, accumulating 69 runs off 40 balls, laced with eight fours and three sixes.

In response, the Meerut Mavericks’ chase was more of a batting practice, chasing down the target in just 16.4 overs. Kashi bowlers missed their lines and lengths right from the powerplay overs to give the game away to Meerut.

Openers Rituraj Sharma and Swastik Chikara scored fifty-plus knocks. Deepanshu Yadav’s three-fer went in vain for Kashi. With this resounding victory, Meerut bagged the second rank on the leaderboard.

In the 21st game, Lucknow Falcons lost four wickets for 69 runs inside 10 overs against the Kanpur Superstars before the raingods opened up, forcing the game to a no-result.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Runs List

Meerut Mavericks opener Swastik Chikara continues his red-hot form, leading the run-scoring tally with 456 runs from seven innings at an average of 91.2 and a strike rate of 171.43.

Kanpur batter Sameer Rizvi is the second-ranked batter, amassing 328 runs from seven matches at an average of 46.86.

Noida Super Kings batters Samarth Singh and Almas Shaukat occupy the third and fifth positions, accumulating 286 and 269 runs, respectively. Gorakhpur Lions opener Abhishek Goswami settled for the fourth rank, scoring 282 runs.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Wickets List

Kashi Rudras pacer Atal Bihari Rai continues to maintain his pole position on the bowling charts, racking up 13 wickets from six innings. He is closely followed by Kanpur pacer Vineet Panwar, who scalped 11 wickets.

Lions bowler Abdul Rehman occupy the third rank with 10 wickets. Noida bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar settled for the fourth position, scalping nine wickets. Meerut left-arm spinner Yash Garg is in the fifth slot with nine scalps.