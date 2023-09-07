UP T20 League 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks (Updated) ft. Swastik Chikara and Atal Bihari Rai

In the 14th game of UP T20 League 2023, the Noida Super Kings clinched a nail-biting victory over Kashi Rudras in the Super Over. In the 15th match, Meerut Mavericks secured a resounding win against Lucknow Falcons.

In the 14th contest, after losing the toss, Kashi Rudras batted first, racking up a total of 165/7 in 20 overs. Prince Yadav, batting at no.4, emerged as the top-scorer for Rudras with 50 off 32 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was Noida’s top wicket-taker with two scalps.

In response, Noida faced an early setback, losing two wickets for 10 runs. However, opener Almas Shaukat and skipper Nitish Rana combined forces and stitched a 62-run partnership for the third wicket, keeping Noida’s hopes alive.

In the lower middle-order, Prashant Veer smacked a remarkable 17-ball unbeaten 38-run knock to level the scores in 20 overs.

In the ensuing Super Over, Noida went on to score 19 runs, thanks to Nitish Rana's 16 runs off five balls. In response, Kashi could score only 11 runs. With this win, Noida strengthened their top slot on the points table.

Turning our focus to the 15th game, Meerut Mavericks mustered an imposing total of 191/8 in 20 overs, thanks to in-form Swastik Chikara's 56-run knock and Madhav Kaushik's 47. Vikrant Choudhary starred with a three-fer for Lucknow.

In their pursuit of a 192-run chase, Lucknow Falcons, despite scoring runs at a brisk pace, faltered badly, losing wickets in regular intervals. Lower-order batter Hardeep Singh's cameo of 45 from 20 was the top-score for the Falcons.

In the end, Lucknow fell short of the target by 34 runs. After bagging this victory, Meerut was propelled to the second rank with a pretty good net run rate.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Runs List

Meerut opener Swastik Chikara continues to solidify his leading position on the batting chart, having scored 373 runs from six innings at an average of 107.25.

Kanpur batter Sameer Rizvi is the next-best batter of the season with 253 runs from five innings. Kashi skipper Karan Sharma has the third slot with 224 runs from five matches.

Noida's Samarth Singh occupied the fourth rank with 218 runs from five innings at an average of 43.6. Lions' middle-order batter Siddharth Sarvan Yadav is settled in at the fifth position, having amassed 212 runs from five matches.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Wickets List

Atal Bihari Rai bagged a four-wicket haul over Noida to go past Vineet Panwar and lead the wickets chart with 13 scalps from five innings. On the other hand, Vineet Panwar, the Kanpur bowler, slid down to the second rank with 10 wickets.

Lions bowler Abdul Rehman is closely following the Kanpur pacer with eight scalps from four innings. Lucknow pacers Yash Dayal and Kartikeya Jaiswal occupy fourth and fifth positions with seven wickets apiece.