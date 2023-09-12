UP T20 League 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings (Updated) ft. Swastik Chikara and Yash Garg

In the 24th match of the UP T20 League, Kashi Rudras stunned Kanpur Superstars to bag a four-wicket win. In the 25th game, Meerut Mavericks steamrolled table-toppers Noida Super Kings by 42 runs.

After losing the toss, Kashi Rudras batted first and posted a total of 148/8 in their 20 overs. Middle-order batter Kamil Khan top-scored with 43 while Rishabh Rajput shined with the ball for Kanpur, scalping three crucial wickets.

In the chase, Kanpur Superstars lost wickets at regular intervals. Despite a half-century from opener Rahul Rajpat, they failed to cross the finish line, ending up four runs short in the end. Mohammad Sharim was the standout bowler for Kashi with a three-fer.

In the 25th game, Meerut Mavericks posted 176/6 in their 20 overs, thanks to fifties from captain Madhav Kaushik and Rinku Singh. Yash Garg also chipped with an unbeaten 13-ball 25 towards the end.

In response, only skipper Samarth Singh looked in good touch, scoring 45 runs off 35 balls. However, he didn't get any support from the other end as the Noida Super Kings were bundled out for 134 in 17.5 overs. Yash Garg continued his good form with another three-fer for Meerut.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Runs List

UP T20 League 2023 Most Runs

Meerut's Swastik Chikara continues to shine at the top of the batting chart with 456 runs from seven innings. Kanpur's Sameer Rizvi occupies the second spot with 351 runs from eight innings.

Noida captain Samarth Singh's 45-run knock against Meerut propelled him to the third slot with 331 runs while Lions batter Abhishek Goswami sits in fourth with 282 runs from seven innings. Kashi skipper Karan Sharma rounds out the top five with 277 runs.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Wickets List

UP T20 League 2023 Most Wickets

Kashi pacer Atal Bihari Rai is the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets from seven innings. Kanpur's Vineet Panwar finds himself in second spot with 13 wickets.

Meerut's Yash Garg put in a brilliant performance against Noida to take his side to victory. He has taken 12 wickets overall in eight innings. Lions bowler Abdul Rehman slides down to the fourth position with 10 wickets while Noida pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar occupies the fifth slot with nine scalps.