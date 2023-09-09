UP T20 League 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions (Updated) ft. Swastik Chikara and Atal Bihari Rai

Meerut Mavericks stunned Kanpur Superstars by four runs in the rain-curtailed 18th match of UP T20 League 2023. In the 19th game, Noida Super Kings defeated Gorakhpur Lions convincingly by seven wickets.

The 18th game was shortened to nine overs due to excessive rainfall ahead of the match. Batting first, Meerut Mavericks' opener Rituraj Sharma looked in excellent touch, scoring 47 runs off 24 balls with two fours and four sixes.

In the end, Rinku Singh played an unbeaten 22-run knock off 10 balls to take the side to 103/2. Jasmer Dhankar was the lone successful bowler for Kanpur with a wicket.

In reply, Kanpur struggled to get going, losing wickets quite regularly. Captain Sameer Rizvi was the only batter to do well with the bat. They eventually lost the game by just four runs via the VJD method.

Yash Garg shone with the ball for Meerut with a three-wicket haul. With this thrilling win, Meerut climbed to the second spot on the table.

Shifting our focus to the 19th game, Gorakhpur Lions batted first and posted an imposing total of 182/6 in 20 overs. Openers Abhishek Goswami and Dhruv Jurel stitched a 93-run partnership.

Jurel went on to score an 85-run knock off 49 balls with 10 fours and three sixes. Naman Tiwari was the standout bowler for the Kings with a three-fer.

In response, Noida Super Kings' openers stitched an 88-run partnership to keep their side in contention. Keeper-batter Aditya Sharma, batting at no.4, smacked an unbeaten 46-run knock. He got good support from Prashant Veer, who scored an unbeaten 25, to propel the side over the line on the last ball of the game.

With this victory, Noida strengthened their top spot on the leaderboard.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Runs List

Uttar Pradesh T20 2023 Most Runs UP T20 League 2023 Most Wickets

Meerut batter Swastik Chikara claimed the top spot on the batting chart, amassing 390 runs from six innings at an average of 97.5. Sameer Rizvi, the Kanpur opener, is closely following Swastik, holding on to second rank with 328 runs from seven innings.

Samarth Singh, the Noida opener, jumped to the third position after smacking a fifty against the Lions. Abhishek Goswami, the Lions batter, smacked a crucial 44-run knock to have the fourth position on the table.

Nitish Rana managed to score just 14 runs over the Lions, sliding down to the fifth rank, and accumulating 232 runs overall in the competition.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets List

Kashi Rudras' medium pacer Atal Bihari Rai keeps the pole position on the bowling chart with 13 scalps from five matches. He is closely followed by Kanpur Superstars pacer Vineer Panwar with 11 wickets.

Lions bowler Abdul Rehman bagged two crucial wickets over Noida to propel himself to the third spot on the table with 10 wickets from six innings.

Noida Super Kings pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar went to the fourth rank with eight scalps from six innings. Lucknow Falcons stand-in skipper Yash Dayal settled in the fifth spot, claiming eight wickets.