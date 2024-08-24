UP T20 League 2024: How to purchase tickets for the tournament?

The second edition of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League kicks off on August 25, 2024. After a successful first edition, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association has announced the second edition of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, which will be played from August 25 to September 14.

A total of six teams, namely, Lucknow Falcons, Gorakhpur Lions, Kashi Rudras, Kanpur Super Stars, Meerut Mavericks and Noida Super Kings will compete in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The format of the tournament is Double round-robin and playoffs.

The league stage will be played from August 25 to September 9. A total of 30 matches will be played in the league stage followed by four in the playoffs, which begin on September 11. The grand final will be played on September 14.

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will be hosting all 34 games of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. Former Indian captain Suresh Raina has been named as the brand ambassador of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024.

Kashi Rudras are the defending champions. Under the leadership of Karan Sharma, they beat the Meerut Mavericks in the final last year to lift the maiden title. The finalists of last year’s Uttar Pradesh T20 League will face off in the opening game of this edition.

All days, barring August 25 and September 9, are double-header days. Two games will be played each day in the league stage. The afternoon game begins at 3:30 PM IST whereas the evening game begins at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. They can witness thrilling encounters between exciting white-ball players, coming from the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024 ticketing details: How to buy tickets?

The second edition of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League will be played from August 25 to September 14. The opening game will see the Kashi Rudras lock horns with the Meerut Mavericks at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The tickets for the opening game are available on the following link - https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/upt20-kashi-rudras-vs-meerut-mavericks/ET00407975

There will be an opening ceremony before the first game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. Bollywood superstars Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurana and Badshah will be performing in the opening ceremony.

The ticket prices range from INR 300 to INR 3000. The ticket price in the South Corporate Box is INR 3000. The opening ceremony begins at 5:30 PM IST, with the first ball scheduled to be bowled at 8 PM IST.

The tickets for the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024 are available on the bookmyshow website. Fans will have to hurry up as the tickets are getting sold out fast.

