UP T20 League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Gorakhpur Lions vs Kashi Rudras (Updated) ft. Sameer Rizvi and Vipraj Nigam

The UP T20 League 2024 season marched on with another double-header on Tuesday, September 3. In the first match of the evening, Lucknow Falcons made 155/5 upon batting first. Wicketkeeper-batter Aaradhya Yadav top-scored with a fluent 53 from 42 balls and opener Samarth Singh also chipped in with a swift 34 at the top.

Chasing 156, Kanpur Superstars managed just 142/9 to fall 13 runs short of their target. Falcons’ bowlers Vipraj Nigam (3/23) and Akshu Bajwa (2/23) hogged the limelight with the ball by claiming five wickets between them in the run-chase.

In match 19 of the competition, a half-century from opener Anivesh Choudhary and a 48 from Siddharth Yadav set up Gorakhpur Lions’ 147/4 from 20 overs. Later in the run-chase, Kashi Rudras lost track after Shiva Singh’s dismissal as they fell nine runs short of their target.

Priyanshu Gautam (3/37) and Vishal Nishad (2/15) played starring roles with the ball for the Lions. Ankit Rajpoot also chipped in with two wickets from his end at the expense of 25 runs.

UP T20 League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Sameer Rizvi KS 297 6 6 89 49.5 162.3 0 2 22 22 2 Swastik Chikara MM 251 6 6 85 50.2 232.41 0 3 15 26 3 Aryan Juyal GL 216 3 3 104 108 162.41 1 2 16 12 4 Siddharth Yadav GL 197 6 6 57 39.4 126.28 0 1 9 12 5 Samarth Singh LF 171 6 6 69 28.5 181.91 0 1 18 10 6 Rinku Singh MM 163 6 6 64 54.33 177.17 0 1 12 9 7 Adarsh Singh KS 163 6 6 73 27.17 115.6 0 1 14 6 8 Akshdeep Nath GL 161 7 7 56 32.2 127.78 0 1 13 6 9 Priyam Garg LF 148 6 6 60 29.6 129.82 0 1 7 9 10 Madhav Kaushik MM 145 6 5 47 48.33 142.16 0 0 14 8

Sameer Rizvi smacked 40 to extend his seasonal tally to 297 runs from six innings. Rizvi’s latest knock helped him further solidify himself as the leading run-getter of the UP T20 League 2024 season.

Swastik Chikara and Aryan Juyal retained themselves at number two and three on the top 10 batting list with 251 and 216 runs respectively. Siddharth Yadav rose two steps to be ranked fourth on the list with 197 runs.

Samarth Singh climbed five spots to jump to number five with 171 runs after cracking a match-winning 34 against Kanpur Superstars. Rinku Singh slipped from four to six, while Adarsh Singh rose a step to take the seventh spot on the batting charts with 163 runs each.

They are followed by Akshdeep Nath at number eight with 161 runs. Priyam Garg jumped into the top 10 at number nine with 148 runs. Madhav Kaushik, with 145 runs, lost three rungs to round up the table at number ten.

UP T20 League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Zeeshan Ansari MM 14 6 6 9.21 8.5 6.5 1 2 0 2 Vipraj Nigam LF 13 6 6 9.85 7.92 7.46 1 2 0 3 Sunil Kumar KR 11 7 7 13.09 9.82 8 0 2 0 4 Ankit Rajpoot GL 11 7 7 17.18 12 8.59 0 0 0 5 Vijay Kumar MM 8 5 5 15.13 12.88 7.05 0 1 0 6 Abhinandan Singh LF 8 5 5 17.75 12 8.88 0 2 0 7 Piyush Chawla NSK 8 6 6 22.63 16.5 8.23 0 1 0 8 Shivam Sharma GL 8 7 7 21.88 17.25 7.61 0 1 0 9 Shivam Mavi KR 7 5 5 20.71 13.71 9.06 0 1 0 10 Yash Garg MM 7 6 6 16.71 14 7.16 0 2 0

Meerut Mavericks’ Zeeshan Ansari continues to remain the leading wicket-taker of the UP T20 League 2024 season with 14 scalps. Vipraj Nigam retained himself at number two by adding three more to his tally to claim 13 wickets from six innings so far.

With 11 wickets each, Sunil Kumar and Ankit Rajpoot also maintained their positions as the third and fourth most successful bowlers of the season.

Similarly, bowlers like Vijay Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, and Piyush Chawla retained themselves at number five, six, and seven respectively. Each of the three aforementioned bowlers have taken eight wickets so far in the season.

Shivam Sharma rose from number ten to number eight with eight wickets to his name. Shivam Mavi jumped into the top 10 at number nine for harvesting seven wickets so far. Meanwhile, Yash Garg slipped to tenth position for snapping as many wickets.

