UP T20 League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Gorakhpur Lions vs Kashi Rudras (Updated) ft. Sameer Rizvi and Vipraj Nigam

UP T20 League 2024 Most Runs
The UP T20 League 2024 season marched on with another double-header on Tuesday, September 3. In the first match of the evening, Lucknow Falcons made 155/5 upon batting first. Wicketkeeper-batter Aaradhya Yadav top-scored with a fluent 53 from 42 balls and opener Samarth Singh also chipped in with a swift 34 at the top.

Chasing 156, Kanpur Superstars managed just 142/9 to fall 13 runs short of their target. Falcons’ bowlers Vipraj Nigam (3/23) and Akshu Bajwa (2/23) hogged the limelight with the ball by claiming five wickets between them in the run-chase.

In match 19 of the competition, a half-century from opener Anivesh Choudhary and a 48 from Siddharth Yadav set up Gorakhpur Lions’ 147/4 from 20 overs. Later in the run-chase, Kashi Rudras lost track after Shiva Singh’s dismissal as they fell nine runs short of their target.

Priyanshu Gautam (3/37) and Vishal Nishad (2/15) played starring roles with the ball for the Lions. Ankit Rajpoot also chipped in with two wickets from his end at the expense of 25 runs.

UP T20 League 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Sameer RizviKS297668949.5162.3022222
2Swastik ChikaraMM251668550.2232.41031526
3Aryan JuyalGL21633104108162.41121612
4Siddharth YadavGL197665739.4126.2801912
5Samarth SinghLF171666928.5181.91011810
6Rinku SinghMM163666454.33177.1701129
7Adarsh SinghKS163667327.17115.601146
8Akshdeep NathGL161775632.2127.7801136
9Priyam GargLF148666029.6129.820179
10Madhav KaushikMM145654748.33142.1600148

Sameer Rizvi smacked 40 to extend his seasonal tally to 297 runs from six innings. Rizvi’s latest knock helped him further solidify himself as the leading run-getter of the UP T20 League 2024 season.

Swastik Chikara and Aryan Juyal retained themselves at number two and three on the top 10 batting list with 251 and 216 runs respectively. Siddharth Yadav rose two steps to be ranked fourth on the list with 197 runs.

Samarth Singh climbed five spots to jump to number five with 171 runs after cracking a match-winning 34 against Kanpur Superstars. Rinku Singh slipped from four to six, while Adarsh Singh rose a step to take the seventh spot on the batting charts with 163 runs each.

They are followed by Akshdeep Nath at number eight with 161 runs. Priyam Garg jumped into the top 10 at number nine with 148 runs. Madhav Kaushik, with 145 runs, lost three rungs to round up the table at number ten.

UP T20 League 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Zeeshan AnsariMM14669.218.56.5120
2Vipraj NigamLF13669.857.927.46120
3Sunil KumarKR117713.099.828020
4Ankit RajpootGL117717.18128.59000
5Vijay KumarMM85515.1312.887.05010
6Abhinandan SinghLF85517.75128.88020
7Piyush ChawlaNSK86622.6316.58.23010
8Shivam SharmaGL87721.8817.257.61010
9Shivam MaviKR75520.7113.719.06010
10Yash GargMM76616.71147.16020

Meerut Mavericks’ Zeeshan Ansari continues to remain the leading wicket-taker of the UP T20 League 2024 season with 14 scalps. Vipraj Nigam retained himself at number two by adding three more to his tally to claim 13 wickets from six innings so far.

With 11 wickets each, Sunil Kumar and Ankit Rajpoot also maintained their positions as the third and fourth most successful bowlers of the season.

Similarly, bowlers like Vijay Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, and Piyush Chawla retained themselves at number five, six, and seven respectively. Each of the three aforementioned bowlers have taken eight wickets so far in the season.

Shivam Sharma rose from number ten to number eight with eight wickets to his name. Shivam Mavi jumped into the top 10 at number nine for harvesting seven wickets so far. Meanwhile, Yash Garg slipped to tenth position for snapping as many wickets.

