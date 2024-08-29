UP T20 League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Kashi Rudras vs Kanpur Superstars (Updated) ft. Sameer Rizvi and Jasmer Dhankhar

The UP T20 League 2024 season marched on with a double-header on Wednesday, August 28. In the first match of the day, Noida Super Kings defeated Lucknow Falcons by five wickets in a rain-marred game.

Samarth Singh cracked 32 from 21 balls and unbeaten Kritagya Singh made 21* to push Lucknow Falcons to 100/7 in 12 overs. Piyush Chawla was in the limelight with the ball for the Super Kings by picking up three wickets at the expense of just 16 runs.

In response, the Noida Super Kings chased down their 101-run target off the last ball with five wickets to spare. Mohammad Sharim and Priyanshu Pandey top-scored with 20 and 19 runs respectively to headline the chase.

Later in the evening, the Kashi Rudras blanked Kanpur Superstars by nine wickets and with eight overs to spare. Jasmer Dhankhar (4/15) and captain Karan Sharma (3/12) bundled out the Superstars for just 90 in 18.1 overs. No. 3 batter Almas Shaukat then punched out 39* to lead Rudras in a successful and easy run-chase.

UP T20 League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Aryan Juyal GL 156 2 2 104 156 175.28 1 1 11 10 2 Sameer Rizvi KS 137 3 3 89 45.67 157.47 0 1 15 7 3 Dhruv Jurel GL 136 2 2 70 68 170 0 2 9 10 4 Swastik Chikara MM 89 2 2 66 44.5 228.21 0 1 7 8 5 Adarsh Singh KS 79 3 3 73 26.33 119.7 0 1 7 3 6 Mohammad Sharim NSK 76 2 2 56 38 211.11 0 1 1 9 7 Almas Shaukat KR 76 3 3 39 76 110.14 0 0 4 5 8 Shiva Singh KR 76 3 3 49 38 161.7 0 0 8 4 9 Samarth Singh LF 61 2 2 32 30.5 179.41 0 0 5 4 10 Rinku Singh MM 55 2 2 48 - 148.65 0 0 4 2

Aryan Juyal remains the most successful batter of the UP T20 League 2024 season with 156 runs from two innings. Sameer Rizvi gained a rung to replace Dhruv Jurel at number two on the list with 137 runs. Jurel, with 136 runs, slipped to number three on the table.

Swastik Chikara (89 runs), Adarsh Singh (79 runs), and Mohammad Sharim (76 runs) retained positions four, five, and six, respectively, on the batting charts.

Almas Shaukat burst into the top 10 and is placed at number seven with 76 runs at an average of 76. Shiva Singh, also with 76 runs, remained at number eight on the table. Samarth Singh jumped into the top 10 at number nine with 61 runs. Meanwhile, star attraction Rinku Singh slipped from seven to number 10 with 55 runs from two innings to his name.

UP T20 League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Zeeshan Ansari MM 8 2 2 5.5 6 5.5 1 1 0 2 Jasmer Dhankhar KR 6 3 3 11 7 9.43 0 1 0 3 Abhinandan Singh LF 5 2 2 8.4 7.2 7 0 1 0 4 Piyush Chawla NSK 5 2 2 14 8.4 10 0 1 0 5 Sunil Kumar KR 4 3 3 9.5 9 6.33 0 1 0 6 Shubham Mishra KS 4 3 3 18.5 15 7.4 0 1 0 7 Karan Sharma KR 3 3 2 5 8 3.75 0 1 0 8 Vijay Kumar MM 3 2 2 13.67 16 5.13 0 0 0 9 Yash Garg MM 3 2 2 10 10.67 5.63 0 1 0 10 Shivam Sharma GL 3 2 2 14 10 8.4 0 1 0

With eight wickets, Zeeshan Ansari continues to remain the leading wicket-taker of the UP T20 League 2024 season. He is followed by Jasmer Dhankhar, who soared into the top 10 at number two after his match-winning four-wicket haul.

Abhinandan Singh slipped from number two to number three on the list, while Sunil Kumar lost two rungs to slip to number five. Both Abhinandan and Sunil have taken five wickets each, and they are joined by Piyush Chawla at number four.

Shubham Mishra slipped from four to six and Karan Sharma burst into the top 10 at number seven to occupy the next two slots on the bowling charts. Vijay Kumar, Yash Garg, and Shivam Sharma all concurrently lost three rungs each to take the final three slots on the table.

