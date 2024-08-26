UP T20 League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks (Updated) ft. Swastik Chikara and Zeeshan Ansari

The UP T20 League 2024 season kicked off on Sunday (August 25) with a match between Kashi Rudras and Meerut Mavericks. Batting first, Kashi were bundled out for 100 in 19.2 overs.
Ghanshyam Upadhyay and Almas Shaukat top-scored with 26 and 25 respectively, while Shivam Mavi launched a six and a boundary in his 18-ball 21. For the Mavericks, Yash Garg and Zeeshan Ansari picked up three wickets in respective four-over spells.
In response, Meerut overhauled their target for the loss of three wickets in just nine overs. Opening batter Swastik Chikara clobbered six sixes and five boundaries in his blazing 26-ball 66-run knock. Star-attraction Rinku Singh launched the winning hit to finish with an unbeaten seven off two.
UP T20 League 2024 Most Runs
Swastik Chikara made 66 in the opening match to find himself atop the UP T20 League 2024 run-scoring charts. He's followed by Kashi Rudras players Ghanshyam Upadhyay and Almas Shaukat for scoring 26 and 25 respectively, while Shivam Mavi is fourth in the table with 21 runs.
Akshay Dubey, who made 19 in the match, is fifth among the top run-scorers and is followed by Karan Sharma (eight runs) and Rinku Singh (seven runs). Sunil Kumar with six runs is eighth, while Madhav Kaushik and Shiva Singh take the subsequent two slots in the top-10 of batting charts with five runs each.
UP T20 League 2024 Most Wickets
Meerut Mavericks bowlers Zeeshan Ansari and Yash Garg occupy the top two slots in the T20 League 2024's wicket-taking charts with three wickets each. Vijay Kumar and Jasmer Dhankhar, who picked up two wickets in the same game, are third and fourth respectively.
Vishal Chaudhary, Vasu Vats and Shiva Singh were the only other wicket-takers and are respectively fifth, sixth and seventh in the competition's bowling charts.
