UP T20 League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars (Updated) ft. Aryan Juyal and Sameer Rizvi

Noida Super Kings faced Gorakhpur Lions in the second match of UP T20 League 2024 and elected to bowl after winning the toss. Aryan Juyal was the highlight of the Lions’ innings with his unbeaten knock of 104 runs off 54 deliveries.

Skipper Dhruv Jurel made 70 runs off 46 deliveries. The Lions posted a total of 218 runs for the loss of two wickets. Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers and took two wickets for 54 runs in four overs.

The Super Kings were bundled out for just 127 runs and lost the match by 91 runs. Mohammad Sharim scored 56 runs for the loss of 25 deliveries for the Super Kings. Shivam Sharma was the most successful bowler in the match and picked up three wickets for 24 runs in four overs. Juyal won the Player of the Match award.

Lucknow Falcons won the toss against Kanpur Superstars in the third game and elected to bowl. The Superstars lost their first six wickets for just 50 runs. Captain Sameer Rizvi made 89 runs off 51 deliveries and helped the Superstars post a total of 156 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

The Falcons had a terrible start and lost their first wicket in the very first over. The next three batters helped the Falcons remain in the match. However, the match slipped out of their hands, and they finished with 153 runs for the loss of nine wickets. The Superstars won the match by three runs. Shubham Mishra was the pick of the bowlers, picking up four wickets for 29 runs in his four overs.

UP T20 League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Aryan Juyal GL 104 1 1 104 104 192.59 1 0 10 5 2 Sameer Rizvi KS 89 1 1 89 89 174.51 0 1 8 6 3 Dhruv Jurel GL 70 1 1 70 70 152.17 0 1 3 5 4 Swastik Chikara MM 66 1 1 66 66 253.85 0 1 5 6 5 Mohammad Sharim NSK 56 1 1 56 56 224 0 1 1 7 6 Priyam Garg LF 31 1 1 31 31 134.78 0 0 2 2 7 Samarth Singh LF 29 1 1 29 29 223.08 0 0 5 1 8 Ghanshyam Upadhyay KR 26 1 1 26 26 78.79 0 0 1 0 9 Almas Shaukat KR 25 1 1 25 25 113.64 0 0 2 1 10 Hannan Rizwan NSK 24 1 1 24 24 141.18 0 0 4 0

Aryan Juyal became the first centurion of the season and jumped to first place. His knock of 104 runs off 54 deliveries won him the Player of the Match award. Sameer Rizvi moved to second position after playing the knock of 89 runs off 51 deliveries. Dhruv Jurel, the wicketkeeper-batter jumped to third place after making 70 runs off 46 deliveries.

Swastik Chikara slipped to fourth place from first and he scored 66 runs in the first game of the season. Mohammad Sharim played a knock of 56 runs at a strike rate of 224 in the second match of the season and moved to fifth position. Priyam Garg was the highest scorer for Lucknow Falcons in the third match and scored 31 runs off 23 deliveries. He is in sixth place.

Samarth Singh scored 29 runs off 13 deliveries in the third game of the season and moved to seventh place. Ghanshyam Upadhyay slipped to eighth place from second and scored 29 runs at a strike rate of 78.79 in the first match.

Almas Shaukat moved to ninth position from third, while Hannan Rizwan finished in 10th place. Shaukat scored 25 runs in his first outing, while Rizwan made 24 runs off 17 deliveries in the second match of the season.

UP T20 League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Abhinandan Singh LF 4 1 1 6.5 6 6.5 0 1 0 2 Shubham Mishra KS 4 1 1 7.25 6 7.25 0 1 0 3 Zeeshan Ansari MM 3 1 1 6 8 4.5 0 1 0 4 Yash Garg MM 3 1 1 6 6.67 5.4 0 1 0 5 Shivam Sharma GL 3 1 1 8 8 6 0 1 0 6 Vijay Kumar MM 2 1 1 7 12 3.5 0 0 0 7 Ankit Rajpoot GL 2 1 1 5 6 5 0 0 0 8 Vineet Panwar KS 2 1 1 12.5 12 6.25 0 0 0 9 Saurabh Kumar GL 2 1 1 9.5 9 6.33 0 0 0 10 Vijay Yadav GL 2 1 1 11.5 6 11.5 0 0 0

Abhinandan Singh and Shubham Mishra picked four wickets each in their first outings of the season. They are in the first two places on this list of the bowlers with the most wickets. Zeeshan Ansari slipped to third place from first, while Yash Garg moved to fourth position from second. They took three wickets for the Meerut Mavericks in the first match of the season.

Shivam Sharma was the only other bowler to take a three-wicket haul in his first outing this season. He is in fifth place on this list. Vijay Kumar slipped to sixth place from third and took two wickets for 14 runs in the first match of the season.

Ankit Rajpoot, Vineet Panwar, Saurabh Kumar, and Vijay Yadav took two wickets on the second day of the tournament. They are in the next four places on this list, respectively.

