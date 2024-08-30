UP T20 League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings (Updated) ft. Rinku Singh and Vipraj Nigam

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) T20 League 2024 saw two exciting games taking place at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, August 29. In the first game, Lucknow Falcons secured a 33-run win over the Gorakhpur Lions, while Meerut Mavericks prevailed by 11 runs over Noida Super Kings in the second match.

The Falcons got off to a fine start with Abhay Chauhan (27), but lost their key players, Samarth Singh (0) and Harsh Tyagi (4). The skipper, Priyam Garg (23) started well but couldn’t convert his start into a substantial knock.

Kritagya Kumar Singh was terrific with a 69*-run knock off 31 balls and got support from Sameer Choudhary (26*) as they posted 172 on the board. Ankit Rajpoot and Vijay Yadav picked two wickets each.

In response, the Lions could not find contributions from their Abhishek Goswami (0) and experienced Dhruv Jurel (1). However, the in-form Aryan Juyal slammed 60 off 44 to bring the team back into the hunt. Although Siddarth Yadav contributed 39, none of the others could play a cameo as they were all-out for 139. Vipraj Nigam shone bright with figures of 5/19 for the Falcons.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks got off to a mediocre start, but the pair of Madhav Kaushik (40 off 27) and captain Rinku Singh (64* off 35) boosted them to a total of 163. Naman Tiwari and Kunal Tyagi picked two wickets apiece for the Super Kings.

Thereafter, Kavya Teotia (65 off 45) held one end for the Super Kings, as his partners failed to continue their momentum. The skipper, Nitish Rana contributed 21 off 13 before perishing to his counterpart, Rinku. In the end, they ended on 152/8, with Vijay Kumar returning with three scalps.

UP T20 League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Aryan Juyal GL 216 3 133 108 104 162.41 16 12 1 2 2 Dhruv Jurel GL 137 3 83 45.67 70 165.06 9 10 -- 2 3 Sameer Rizvi KS 137 3 87 45.67 89 157.47 15 7 -- 1 4 Rinku Singh MM 119 3 72 -- 64 165.28 9 5 -- 1 5 Kritagya Singh LF 95 3 50 95 69 190 3 9 -- 1 6 Swastik Chikara MM 91 3 43 30.33 66 211.63 7 8 -- 1 7 Adarsh Singh KS 79 3 66 26.33 73 119.7 7 3 -- 1 8 Mohammad Sharim NSK 78 3 40 26 56 195 1 9 -- 1 9 Shiva Singh KR 76 3 47 38 49 161.7 8 4 -- -- 10 Almas Shaukat KR 76 3 69 76 39 110.14 4 5 -- --

With another terrific knock on Thursday, Aryan Juyal is still the top batter in the tournament with 216 runs in three games at an average of 108 and a strike rate of 162.41. Despite a one-run knock, Dhurv Jurel climbed to the second spot with 137 runs in three innings. Sameer Rizvi slipped to third position with 137 runs.

After scoring a match-winning half-century, Rinku Singh rose to the fourth spot with 119 runs at a strike rate of 165.28. Kritagya Kumar Singh is in fifth position with 95 runs, after his impressive knock today. Swastik Chikara (91), Adarsh Singh (79), Mohammad Sharim (78), Shiva Singh (76), and Almas Shaukat (76) take the subsequent positions in the batting charts.

UP T20 League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wkts Mat Ovs BBI Balls Avg Ecn R 4-Fers 5-Fers 1 Zeeshan Ansari MM 9 3 12 5/26 72 8.11 6.08 73 -- 1 2 Abhinandan Singh LF 8 3 10 4/26 60 9 7.2 72 1 -- 3 Vijay Kumar MM 6 3 12 3/25 72 11 5.5 66 -- -- 4 Vipraj Nigam LF 6 3 7.1 5/19 43 9.17 7.67 55 -- 1 5 Jasmer Dhankar KR 6 3 7 4/15 42 11 9.43 66 1 -- 6 Piyush Chawla NSK 6 3 11 3/16 66 17.33 9.45 104 -- -- 7 Ankit Rajpoot GL 5 3 8 2/10 48 13.4 8.38 67 -- -- 8 Sunil Kumar KR 4 3 6 4/18 36 9.5 6.33 38 1 -- 9 Shubham Mishra KS 4 3 10 4/29 60 18.5 7.4 74 1 -- 10 Yash Garg MM 4 3 9.2 3/18 56 18.25 7.82 73 -- --

Zeeshan Ansari added one to his tally on Thursday to remain the finest bowler in the UP T20 League 2024 with nine wickets in three games, registering best figures of 5/26. Abhinandan Singh follows him closely with eight wickets at an average of 9.

Vijay Kumar picked up three wickets in the second game and is now in third position with six scalps. With his terrific match-winning performance of 5/19, Vipraj Nigam climbed to the fourth position with six wickets in three appearances.

Jasmer Dhankar and Piyush Chawla take the next places with six wickets each as well. Ankit Rajpoot took two on Thursday to find himself at the seventh spot with five wickets to his name. Sunil Kumar, Shubham Mishra, and Yash Garg are eighth, ninth, and 10th, respectively in the bowling charts with four wickets each.

