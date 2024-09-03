UP T20 League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions (Updated) ft. Swastik Chikara & Vishal Chaudhary

The 16th encounter of the 2024 Uttar Pradesh (UP) T20 League was reduced to a nine-over-a-side game on Monday, September 2. The Meerut Mavericks beat the Kashi Rudras by 50 runs (DLS method) at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Mavericks opener Swastik Chikara top scored with a blazing 27-ball 85, helping his side post a total of 118/3 in nine overs. Meanwhile, the Kashi Rudras could only manage to score 66/7 in their designated nine overs. Mavericks bowler Vishal Chaudhary (4/7) ran through the Kashi batting line-up.

Siddharth Yadav (57 off 38) and skipper Akshdeep Nath (56 off 44) strung along a healthy partnership. They helped the Gorakhpur Lions post 165/6 against Noida Super Kings in the first 20 overs. Wicketkeeper batter Hardeep Singh’s 14-ball 26-run cameo also contributed to the Lions’ total. Meanwhile, the bowling duo of Ajay Kumar (2/26) and Mohammad Sharim (2/27) scalped two wickets apiece for the Kings.

Chasing 166, Noida Super Kings openers Rahul Raj (72 off 48) and Kavya Teotia (30 off 27) made light work of the target. They won the 17th game of the season with five wickets and a total of nine deliveries to spare. Vishal Nishad (3/45) took three wickets for the Lions but in vain.

UP T20 League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Sameer Rizvi KS 257 5 5 89 51.4 167.97 0 2 21 18 2 Swastik Chikara MM 251 6 6 85 50.2 232.41 0 3 15 26 3 Aryan Juyal GL 216 3 3 104 108 162.41 1 2 16 12 4 Rinku Singh MM 163 6 6 64 54.33 177.17 0 1 12 9 5 Akshdeep Nath GL 151 6 6 56 37.75 125.83 0 1 13 5 6 Siddharth Yadav GL 149 5 5 57 37.25 129.57 0 1 8 9 7 Madhav Kaushik MM 145 6 5 47 48.33 142.16 0 0 14 8 8 Adarsh Singh KS 145 5 5 73 29 115.08 0 1 12 6 9 Dhruv Jurel GL 137 3 3 70 45.67 165.06 0 2 9 10 10 Samarth Singh LF 137 5 5 69 27.4 192.96 0 1 15 8

Sameer Rizvi occupies the first position on the 2024 UP T20 League’s highest run-getters list with a total of 257 runs in five matches. Rizvi averages an impeccable 51.40 while scoring his runs at a strike rate of 167.97.

Swastik Chikara’s swashbuckling knock moves him to the second position from third with 251 runs in six matches and a blistering strike rate of 162.41. Aryan Juyal slipped to the third position from second. He is the only other batter to have transgressed the 200-run mark (216) at this stage of the competition.

Meerut Mavericks batter Rinku Singh is in fourth place having amassed 163 runs in six matches. The Gorakhpur Lions’ skipper Akshdeep Nath breaks into the most runs leaderboard, occupying the fifth spot with 151 runs to his name.

Siddharth Yadav (149), Madhav Kaushik (145), and Adarsh Singh (145) occupy the sixth, seventh, and eighth spots on the most runs chart. Gorakhpur Lions batter Dhruv Jurel and Lucknow Falcons batter Samarth Singh have scored 137 runs each at this stage of the season. They languish at the bottom of the points table, lying in the ninth and tenth positions, respectively. Both of these batters moved down three spots each on the list.

UP T20 League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Zeeshan Ansari MM 14 6 6 9.21 8.5 6.5 1 2 0 2 Vipraj Nigam LF 10 5 5 10.5 7.9 7.97 1 1 0 3 Sunil Kumar KR 10 6 6 10.9 8.4 7.79 0 2 0 4 Ankit Rajpoot GL 9 6 6 18.22 13 8.41 0 0 0 5 Vijay Kumar MM 8 5 5 15.13 12.88 7.05 0 1 0 6 Abhinandan Singh LF 8 5 5 17.75 12 8.88 0 2 0 7 Piyush Chawla NSK 8 6 6 22.63 16.5 8.23 0 1 0 8 Yash Garg MM 7 6 6 16.71 14 7.16 0 2 0 9 Vishal Chaudhary MM 7 6 6 20.57 16.29 7.58 0 1 0 10 Shivam Sharma GL 7 6 6 21.43 16.29 7.89 0 1 0

Meerut Mavericks’ Zeeshan Ansari leads the proceedings on the most wickets list with 14 scalps in six matches.

With 10 wickets apiece, Vipraj Nigam and Sunil Kumar cement the second and third places on the wickets leaderboard, retaining their original positions prior to today’s games. Nigam has an economy rate of 7.97 and one five-wicket haul to his name, while Kumar has claimed his wickets at a strike rate of 8.40.

Ankit Rajpoot and Vijay Kumar round off the top five list with a tally of nine and eight wickets, respectively. Having played five and six games each so far this season, Abhinandan Singh and Piyush Chawla too have snared eight wickets, occupying the sixth and seventh places, respectively. Chawla slipped down one position on the standings while Abhinandan Singh climbed up one spot.

Yash Garg (7), Vishal Chaudhary (7), and Shivam Sharma (7) languish at the bottom of the highest wicket-takers chart after the completion of 17 matches this campaign.

