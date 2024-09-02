UP T20 League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars, Match 15

The UP T20 League 2024 season continued on Sunday, September 1, with two exciting matches. Lucknow Falcons defeated Meerut Mavericks in the first match of the double-header, while Gorakhpur Lions prevailed over Kanpur Superstars.

The defeat was Meerut Mavericks' first of the season as they remain at the top of the UP T20 League 2024 points table with four wins from five matches. Kashi Rudras are ranked second on the six-team standings with eight points from five games and an NRR of -0.120. Lucknow Falcons rose from number four to three after defeating the Mavericks. The Falcons have so far accumulated four points courtesy of two wins in five outings.

Trending

Gorakhpur Lions also gained a rung to climb to number four on the table, as they hold an NRR of 0.084. Kanpur Superstars, also with four points, are ranked fifth courtesy of an inferior NRR of -0.481. Noida Super Kings continue to languish at the bottom with a solitary win to their credit from five matches.

Lucknow Falcons, Gorakhpur Lions claim thrilling last-over wins

Meerut Mavericks batted first and charted 142/1 in an 11-over game. Swastik Chikara top-scored with 75* from 36 balls before captain and star attraction Rinku Singh blasted 39 from just 12 deliveries with four sixes. In response, the Lucknow Falcons chased down their target off the penultimate ball of the match with eight wickets still intact (DLS method).

Impact opener Samarth Singh unfurled the match-defining innings for the Falcons by scoring 69 runs off just 27 deliveries. Harsh Tyagi also punched out a confident 22-ball 49 at the top to negate Zeeshan Ansari’s two-wicket burst in the high-scoring match.

In match number 15 of the season, Gorakhpur Lions made 177/7 from 20 overs courtesy of a swift half-century from Abhishek Goswami. Siddharth Yadav cracked 39 runs from his end to counter Kanpur Superstars bowlers Mohsin Khan (2/21) and Mukesh Kumar (2/40).

Chasing 178, the Kanpur Superstars fell three runs short of their target despite an explosive 50-ball 87 from captain Sameer Rizvi. Abdul Rehman picked up three wickets for the Lions in a winning cause and he was ably assisted by Ankit Rajpoot (2/36).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️