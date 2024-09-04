UP T20 League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Gorakhpur Lions vs Kashi Rudras, Match 19

On Tuesday, September 3, Lucknow Falcons and Kanpur Superstars squared off in the 18th match of the Delhi Premier League 2024 while Gorakhpur Lions and Kashi Rudras locked horns in the next.

There has been no movement in the points table after the Gorakhpur Lions’ victory over Kashi Rudras.

Meerut Mavericks are still ranked first in the points table with five wins in six games. Kashi Rudras are placed second with eight points and a negative net run rate of -0.399.

Despite winning their previous games, Lucknow Falcons and Gorakhpur Lions currently hold the third and fourth spots, respectively. Both teams have six points each. However, the Falcons have lost three games out of six while the Lions have lost four.

Kanpur Superstars and Noida Super Kings are placed in the bottom two spots with four points each. Noida has the worst NRR of -1.193.

Gorakhpur Lions and Lucknow Falcons secure their third wins

Lucknow Falcons batted first and posted a 155-run total for the loss of five wickets. Aaradhya Yadav smashed 53 runs off 42 balls with six boundaries, Samarth Singh scored 34, and Sameer Choudhary added 29 off 20 in the lower order. Mukesh Kumar took two wickets for Kanpur Superstars while Rishabh Rajput and Pankaj Kumar picked up one each.

In reply, the Falcons restricted Kanpur Superstars to 142/9 in 20 overs. Skipper Sameer Rizvi top-scored with 40 off 30 for the Superstars followed by Faiz Ahmed’s 34 run-a-ball. Vipraj Nigam chipped three wickets for the Falcons while impact-sub Akshu Bajwa took two wickets. Kritagya Singh, Parv Singh, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed one wicket apiece.

In the following game, Kashi Rudras opted to bowl first and limited Gorakhpur Lions to a modest total of 147/4. Anivesh Choudhary led the batting department with a 47-ball fifty while Siddharth Yadav backed him with 48 off 41. Shivam Mavi bagged a three-wicket haul while Sunil Kumar picked up one wicket.

In reply, the Lions bowled Kashi Rudras out for 138/10 in 19.3 overs thanks to three wickets from Priyanshu Gautam and two from Vishal Nishad and Ankit Rajpoot each.

