UP T20 League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks, Match 5

The UP T20 League 2024 season marched ahead with two more matches on Tuesday, August 27. Kashi Rudras and Meerut Mavericks secured huge wins in the action-packed double-header over Gorakhpur Lions and Kanpur Superstars respectively.

The outcome helped Meerut Mavericks register their second win in succession as they strengthened their grip at the top of the UP T20 League 2024 points table. Despite losing out to Kashi Rudras, Gorakhpur Lions also retained themselves at number two on the six-team standings.

Kanpur Superstars is ranked third on the table, but their NRR deteriorated from 0.150 to -0.450 after defeat to Meerut Mavericks. Kashi Rudras rose from the bottom of the table to occupy fourth position after defeating Gorakhpur Lions, while Lucknow Falcons and Noida Super Kings slipped to number five and number six respectively.

Rinku Singh comes up clutch for table-toppers Meerut Mavericks

In match four of the UP T20 League 2024 season, Gorakhpur Lions batted first and formulated 173/6 courtesy of half-centuries from Dhruv Jurel and Aryan Juyal. For Kashi Rudras, Sunil Kumar picked up four wickets in four overs at the expense of just 18 runs.

Chasing 174, Kashi Rudras blazed to 88/1 in nine overs before rains halted play at the venue. After captain Karan Sharma was dismissed for 21 by Ankit Rajpoot, Shiva Singh blasted 49 unbeaten runs from just 23 balls. The Kashi Rudras were eventually declared winners by a 22-run margin (DLS method).

Later in the evening, Kanpur Superstars made 152/8 largely owing to Adarsh Singh’s calculated 48-ball 73. Zeeshan Ansari kept halting Superstars' batting momentum by collecting impressive bowling figures of 5/26 from his four overs.

Meerut Mavericks chased down their 153-run target in just 17.4 overs with six wickets still in hand. Uviash Ahmed and star-attraction Rinku Singh bludgeoned identical 40s to headline the run-chase all while negating Rishabh Rajput's (2/31) and Mohsin Khan’s (1/16) bowling efforts.

