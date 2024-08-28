UP T20 League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Kashi Rudras vs Kanpur Superstars, Match 7

On Wednesday, August 28, Lucknow Falcons and Noida Super Kings locked horns in the sixth match of the Delhi Premier League 2024 while Kashi Rudras and Kanpur Superstars met in the next

Meerut Mavericks are still holding the first spot with two consecutive wins. Similarly, Kashi Rudras, after securing their second victory against Kanpur Superstars, jumped from fourth to second with a negative net run rate of -0.665.

With two points each, Gorakhpur Lions and Kanpur Superstars dropped to third and fourth spots, respectively. The Lions have an NRR of 2.350 while the Superstars have a negative NRR of -1.380.

Meanwhile, the Noida Super Kings moved from sixth to fifth after defeating the Lucknow Falcons in the previous match. The Falcons slipped to the bottom of the table with two losses in as many games.

Here's how the points table fared after the end of the Match 7:

Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024 Points Table Rank Team P W L NR NRR Pts 1 Meerut Mavericks 2 2 0 0 3.34 4 2 Kashi Rudras 3 2 1 0 -0.665 4 3 Gorakhpur Lions 2 1 1 0 2.35 2 4 Kanpur Superstars 3 1 2 0 -1.38 2 5 Noida Super Kings 2 1 1 0 -2.66 2 6 Lucknow Falcons 2 0 2 0 -0.281 0

Piyush Chawla guides Falcons to first win, Karan Sharma's team extends winning streak

Noida Super Kings opted to bowl first and restricted Lucknow Falcons to 100/7. Samarth Singh top-scored 32 followed by Kritagya Singh (21), and skipper Priyam Garg (16). Piyush Chawla chipped in three wickets while Kunal Tyagi, Kunal Tyagi, and Noida’s captain Nitish Rana picked up one apiece.

In reply, impact sub Priyanshu Pandey (19) and Hannan Rizwan (10) provided a decent start. However, they lost three wickets within the fifth to seventh over but Mohammad Sharim’s 20 off 11, Prashant Veer’s 16*, and Baby Yadav’s 12 guided Super Kings to a five-wicket win.

In the following game, Kashi Rudras bowled first and dismissed Kanpur Strikers to 90/10 in 18.1 overs with skipper Sameer Rizvi top-scoring 32 off 24. Jasmer Dhankhar led the bowling attack with a four-fer while Kashi’s captain Karan Sharma secured three wickets.

In reply, Karan’s 24* off 27, Shiva Singh’s 22, and impact-sub Almas Shaukat’s 39* off 31 propelled Rudras to a dominant nine-wicket win. Pankaj Kumar took Shiva's solitary wicket.

