UP T20 League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks, Match 1

By Sportz Connect
Modified Aug 26, 2024 04:03 IST
On Sunday, August 25, Kashi Rudras and Meerut Mavericks locked horns in the season-opener of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Meerut Mavericks registered a seven-wicket victory against the defending champions Kashi Rudras. They are now placed at the top of the points table with a net run rate of 6.444.

Meanwhile, the Rudras are ranked at the bottom and will be looking to make a strong comeback in their next game against Gorakhpur Lions on Tuesday, August 27. On the same day, the Mavericks will aim to continue their winning momentum when they face off against the Kanpur Superstars.

Yash, Zeeshan, & Swastik dazzle as Meerut Mavericks steal the show in curtain-raiser

Meerut Mavericks won the toss and opted to bowl first. Kashi Rudras opener and skipper Karan Sharma scored eight off 14 and his partner Shiva Singh added five before getting dismissed inside five overs. No.4 batter Shivam Bansal scored one run and no.5 Prince Yadav returned to the pavilion for a duck.

Almas Shaukat scored a decent 22-ball 25-run knock with two fours and a six. Ghanshyam Upadhyay backed him with 26 off 33 and Shivam Mavi’s 21 off 18 with two boundaries helped the Rudras reach the 100-run mark before getting bowled out.

Yash Garg and Zeeshan Ansari secured three-wicket hauls for the Mavericks, while Vijay Kumar took two wickets. Vasu Vats and Vishal Chaudhary also picked up one wicket apiece.

In reply, Meerut Mavericks openers Akshay Dubey and Swastik Chikara set the tone with a 76-run partnership for the first wicket. Akshay scored 19 runs off 14 deliveries with three fours. Swastik led the batting department with a 66-run innings at a strike rate of 253.85, featuring five fours and six sixes.

Rinku Singh scored the winning runs in the ninth over, hitting a six on his second ball. Jasmer Dhankhar claimed two wickets for the Rudras, while Shiva Singh took one.

